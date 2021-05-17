New-Generation Toyota Land Cruiser To Be Revealed This Month

Published On May 17, 2021 06:15 PM By Tarun

While it gets many modern touches inside and out, the Land Cruiser will retain its boxy stance and rugged appeal

A fresh report suggests the new generation Land Cruiser will be revealed in May 2021, followed by its launch.

The new model will get a complete makeover inside and out.

It could get driver assistance, connected car technology, and larger touchscreen infotainment.

Likely to get two V6 engines: 3.3-litre diesel and 3.5-litre twin-turbo petrol.

India launch likely in 2022.

Toyota is most likely to reveal the new-generation Land Cruiser by the end of this month, with leaked internal documents stating, “Due to Global Embargo, design images are not available until the end of May 2021.”

Images of the 2022 Land Cruiser were recently leaked, revealing a refreshed design language. It gets a new and larger chrome grille, sleek LED headlamps, chunkier bumpers, flared wheel arches, new alloy wheels, and LED tail lamps. While its butch styling has been retained, the SUV looks rather modern now.

The cabin should also see an upgrade with a new interior shade and upholstery. It could feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 360-degree camera, connected car technology, and driver assistance technology.

It is likely to get two new V6 engines: 3.3-litre diesel and 3.5-litre twin-turbo petrol. It will also continue to be offered with a 4WD drivetrain. We are expecting Toyota to introduce a hybrid variant later.

Toyota is likely to bring the new-generation Land Cruiser to India in 2022 after its overseas launch as an imported model. It was discontinued last year itself, with its prices crossing the Rs 1 crore mark. If the new generation comes to India, it will definitely demand a premium.

Source