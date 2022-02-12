Published On Feb 12, 2022 01:52 PM By Sonny

The findings are part of a global automotive consumer study to share insights and public opinion on personal mobility

In today’s era, the automotive industry is undergoing a sea change (read technological advancements), and consumer surveys are an excellent means of gauging public sentiment on specific topics. One such survey was the 2022 Deloitte Global Automotive Consumer Study, the results of which are now out.

The 2022 study's sample size comprised over 26,000 consumers across countries. The results published focus on key markets such as the USA, Germany, Japan, India, China, Republic of Korea, and Southeast Asian countries (Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam).

Some of the crucial takeaways from the survey are as follows:

Maximum in favour of home charging

While the lack of adequate charging infrastructure continues to be the most significant factor dissuading people from buying EVs, those willing to make the transition seem to have changed their approach to the issue. According to the results, a majority of the respondents across regions intend to charge their EVs at home. For context, of the 143 Indians who answered this question, 76 percent would charge at home, 15 percent from a public station, and 9 percent plan to charge their EVs at work.

However, there are hurdles to home charging. According to the Indian respondents, the cost of installing an EV charger is the biggest hindrance, followed by the inability to install one. For now, electric car manufacturers are offering a home wallbox charger included in the cost of the car, especially in the luxury segment.

Consumer willingness to spend on advanced vehicle technologies is still restrained

The consumer study asked whether participants were willing to spend more than the approximate equivalent of Rs 25,000 for additional technology in their next car. The advanced technology in question could be related to improved safety, better connectivity and infotainment services, autonomous driving tech, or powertrains running on alternative fuels. According to the compiled results, most Indian consumers were unwilling to spend more than Rs 25,000 for extra safety, additional connected tech, and better infotainment systems. In comparison, most of the consumers from the other countries were unwilling to fork out more than the approximate equivalent of US$500 on the said technologies.

Among Indian consumers specifically, a majority of them (39 percent) would be willing to spend between Rs 25,000 and Rs 1 lakh for autonomous driving tech. Almost 41 percent would want to pay the same premium for powertrains using alternative fuels.

Deloitte's study also concluded that since carmakers rely on technology to differentiate themselves from the competition, the bulk of the extra cost (of new features) should not be passed on to the consumers.

Lower running cost is a leading incentive for switching to EVs

When asked to rank the factors that would motivate an EV purchase, the average consumer response put lower fuel costs at the top of the list. Next was concerns regarding climate change and the aim to reduce emissions. For Indian buyers, however, this was more of a motivator than lower running costs. The next highest-ranked factor, on average, was an improved driving experience.

Other factors listed for this parameter were concerns about personal health, lower maintenance, government incentives, and the possibility of higher taxes on combustion-engined vehicles.

Digital showrooms are convenient, but people still prefer to buy a new car in person

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the buying approach of consumers. With most carmakers switching to virtual showroom experiences during lockdowns, customers enjoyed the convenience of exploring online. However, the study finds that an overwhelming majority of consumers would still prefer to buy their next car in person. Surprisingly (or not), India had the highest percentage of consumers (at 10 percent) willing to buy their next car through a fully virtual process.

Pandemic slowed potential of shared mobility, personal vehicle still has top preference

The study confirms that a significant percentage of consumers across countries prefer a personal vehicle over public transport or shared mobility. Among Indian respondents, 43 percent would like their own vehicles for mobility needs, 13 percent would take a taxi, an equal percentage who'd use public transport, 12 percent would opt for a shared two-wheeler, and only 8 percent would prefer car-sharing.

When asked about their preferences on vehicle subscription services, convenience, increased flexibility, and quick availability of vehicles were ranked as the most important factors. The provision to exchange vehicles with ease was another essential determinant in choosing a vehicle subscription service.

These were just some of the key observations from the 2022 Deloitte Global Automotive Consumer Study.