MG had introduced the electric SUV in India back in early 2020, and it has received one major update since

The MG ZS EV is one of the most popular premium compact EVs in India, competing against the now aged Hyundai Kona Electric, and positioned above the likes of the Tata Nexon EVs. It was the carmaker’s debut electric car in the Indian automotive space. Launched back in 2020, just days ahead of the first iteration of the Nexon EV, and was given its first major lifecycle update in early 2022. The carmaker has now divulged that it has sold 10,000 ZS EVs in our market during this three year period.

Battery Pack, Range And Charging

The ZS EV is provided with a 50.3kWh battery pack, paired with a 177PS/280Nm electric motor. It offers a claimed range of 461km. It originally debuted with a 44.5kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 340km.

Its battery pack can be replenished in around 8.5 to 9 hours by using a 7.4kW AC charger. A 50kW DC fast charger can juice up the battery from 0-80 per cent in an hour.

Packed With Tech

Its equipment list consists of a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, and a powered driver seat. It also gets connected car tech and a wireless phone charger.

It is sold in two variants – Excite and Exclusive – priced from Rs 23.38 lakh to Rs 27.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Here’s the entire press release from the carmaker for more details:

MG Motor reaffirms its Commitment to Electric Mobility; Sells 10,000 ZS EVs in India

50.3kWh Largest Prismatic Cell battery covers 461 kms* in a single charge

Largest-in-segment features: 25.7cm HD Touchscreen Infotainment, Full Digital Cluster with 17.78cm Embedded LCD Screen

First-in-class features: Dual Pane Panoramic Sky Roof, PM 2.5 Filter, Rear AC Vent, Digital Key with Bluetooth® Technology, Rear Drive Assist, 360˚ around view camera with Rear Parking Sensor, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Rain Sensing Front Wiper

Luxurious interiors promise reimagined comfort for front and rear-seat passengers.

Comes with MG i-SMART, offering 75+ connected car features

Gurugram, May 24, 2023: MG Motor India today announced that its globally successful ZS EV has crossed the 10,000 sales-mark in India. Ever since its launch, MG ZS EV- India’s first pure-electric Internet SUV, has become a popular Green-plate among the EV enthusiasts in India. The all-new ZS EV is available in 2 variants (Excite and Exclusive), priced INR 23,38,000* and 27,29,800*, respectively.

The ZS EV comes with 6 charging options: DC Super-Fast Chargers, AC Fast Chargers, AC Fast Charger at MG dealerships, Portable charger with ZS EV, 24X7 RSA - for mobile charging support, MG Charge Initiative - a first-of-its-kind initiative by MG India, which aims to install 1,000 AC fast chargers within community spaces across India in 1000 days to strengthen the EV charging infrastructure. MG India installs an AC fast charger free of cost at the home or office of ZS EV owners.

The all-new ZS EV comes with the largest in-segment 50.3kWH advanced technology battery that meets the best global safety standards ASIL-D: Enhanced Safety Integrity Level, IP69K: Better Dust and Water Resistance Rating and UL2580: Safety Management System. It is equipped with a powerful motor that delivers the best-in-class power of 176PS and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds. The flagship electric SUV comes with a prismatic cell battery which has high energy density that offers better range and life.

