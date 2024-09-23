MG Windsor EV Arrives At Dealerships, Test Drives To Begin Soon

Published On Sep 23, 2024 04:54 PM By Shreyash for MG Windsor EV

Customers can start booking the Windsor EV from October 3, while its deliveries are scheduled to begin this Dussehra

The Windsor EV is the third all-electric offering from MG after the ZS EV and Comet EV.

Exterior highlights include connected LED lighting elements, 18-inch alloy wheels, and flush-type door handles.

Inside, it has an all-black cabin with gold inserts all around.

Comes with a 15.6-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic glass roof.

Uses a 38 kWh battery pack which offers an MIDC claimed range of up to 331 km.

With the battery rental scheme, it starts from Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

Its complete prices (including the cost of the battery pack) ranges from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh.

The MG Windsor EV is the most recent addition to the automaker's all-electric lineup in India. The Windsor EV is an all-electric crossover that offers comfortable and feature-rich cabin experience, along with MG’s unique battery rental ownership program. Customers can now visit their nearest MG dealership to check out the Windsor EV in person as the units have now reached showrooms.

The test drives for the Windsor EV will start from September 25, while MG will open its order books for the same from October 3. The deliveries are scheduled to begin this Dussehra, i.e., from October 12, 2024.

The unit that has arrived at the showroom is finished in a Pearl White exterior paint, and it is the fully loaded top-spec Essence variant. It not only gets connected LED lighting setup at the front and rear, but it also features 18-inch alloy wheels and flush-type door handles.

Since this is a top-spec variant of the Windsor EV, it also comes with a panoramic glass roof, which is specific to the Indian version of this electric crossover.

Inside, the Windsor EV features an all-black dashboard with golden accents all around the cabin. Being a top-spec trim, it features leatherette seat upholstery, leatherette wrapped steering wheel and armrest. In terms of features, it gets a 15.6-inch touchscreen (biggest in any MG car in India till date), an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, automatic AC, powered driver’s seat, and a panoramic glass roof.

Its safety kit includes 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), all four disc brakes, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The rear seats of the Windsor EV offer a recline angle of up to 135 degrees. It offers a boot loading capacity of up to 604 litres.

Powertrain Details

The MG Windsor EV is available with a 38 kWh battery pack. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 38 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 Power 136 PS Torque 200 Nm MIDC-claimed Range 331 km

MIDC: Modified Indian Drive Cycle

It supports multiple charging options as mentioned below:

Charger Charging Time 3.3 kW AC Charger 13.8 hours 7.4 kW AC Fast Charger 6.5 hours 50 kW DC Fast Charger 55 minutes

MG offers the Windsor EV with a unique battery rental ownership program called BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service). It allows you to pay for the battery pack based on your usage.

Price Range & Rivals

The complete prices for the MG Windsor EV including the cost of its battery pack ranges between Rs 13.50 lakh and Rs 15.50 lakh, while for the battery rental, it starts from Rs 9.99 lakh. It can be regarded as a crossover alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV. Considering its price and electric powertrain specifications, it also serves as an option to the Tata Punch EV.

Prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

