MG Motor India Partners With Attero For EV Battery Reuse And Recycling

Published On May 29, 2021 12:00 PM By Rohit

It is another attempt by MG to reuse the batteries of EVs once they reach the end of their lifecycle

MG Motor India has partnered with Attero to reuse and recycle the Li-ion batteries of EVs in India after their lifecycle.

This is not the first time MG has teamed up with a company for reusing the batteries of EVs. Back in 2019, the carmaker had joined hands with Exicom Tele-Systems for the same ahead of introducing its first EV in India.

Here’s what the carmaker had to say:

New Delhi, May 28, 2021: In line with the vision of creating an end-to-end electric vehicle ecosystem in India, MG Motor India has now joined hands with Attero. The partnership is aimed at reusing and recycling the Li-ion batteries of EVs in India after their end-of-life. Attero, India’s largest electronic asset management company and clean-tech provider, conducts its battery end-of-use management in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We have been continuously working on expanding the ecosystem in the EV space, as one of the first entrants in the segment. The partnership with Attero gives our customers more confidence with respect to the battery’s end-of-life usage. The move will assist in responsible recycling and will further minimize the carbon footprint of ZS EV users while supporting the local economy.”

Nitin Gupta, Attero’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We believe in sustainable approaches as we are committed to the ‘Clean India, Green India’ vision. More people are purchasing EVs due to environmental concerns and are readily driving the adoption. At Attero, we are today enabling India to innovate more and disrupt the global paradigm while generating minimal e-waste, wherein we hold more than 30 global patents for our recycling technologies. We are delighted to join hands with MG and feel that Attero is the best match to the high-performance batteries provided in its vehicles.”

The MG ZS EV can zoom from 0 to 100 kmph in less than 8.5 seconds. ZS EV customers can further charge their vehicles up to 80% in 50 minutes at the carmaker’s fast charging network. The pure electric internet SUV starts at Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and comes with a certified range of 419km.