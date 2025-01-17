MG Cyberster EV Unveiled In India At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The MG Cyberster EV is offered with a 77 kWh battery pack that has a WLTP-claimed range of more than 450 km

The MG Cyberster EV, which is the carmaker’s first EV to be retailed through the carmaker’s more premium MG Select outlets, has been revealed in India. The MG Cyberster is the first all-electric two-door convertible to be sold in India and is expected to be launched soon. Let us see everything this new EV has to offer:

MG Cyberster: Exterior

At the front, the MG Cyberster features LED projector headlights with LED DRLs and a chrome MG logo. The bumper includes a black lower grille with functional air vents to help cool the battery pack and electrical components. The fascia with sharp cuts and creases looks aggressive and sporty, to say the least.

In profile, the main highlight is the scissor doors on both sides, giving it plenty of attention. It sits on dual-tone alloy wheels that measure up to 20 inches in size. The ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors) are black in colour and feature integrated turn indicators.

At the rear, the design is equally aggressive, with arrow-shaped LED tail lights and an inverted U-shaped light bar.

MG Cyberster: Interior

The new MG Cyberster has a futuristic interior with a tri-screen dashboard setup, including two screens for the driver’s display (a 7-inch unit and a 10.25-inch unit) and 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There is an additional screen for the AC controls located on the centre console. Needless to say, the styling of the dashboard looks like that of one found in a fighter jet.

The cabin features sporty seats and a multi-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with controls for audio and the driver’s displays. The steering wheel also includes a round dial for launch control and paddle shifters to adjust the regeneration modes.

MG Cyberster: Features And Safety

Additional features include an electrically openable and foldable roof, 6-way electrically adjustable heated seats with a memory function, and an 8-speaker Bose audio system.

For safety, the India-spec Cyberster is equipped with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also includes advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features such as lane-keep assist and active emergency braking.

MG Cyberster: Battery Pack And Range

The MG Cyberster EV will come with a single battery pack option which is paired to two electric motors, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Battery Pack 77 kWh No. of electric motors 2 (one on each axle) Power 510 PS Torque 725 Nm WLTP-claimed range 443 km (combined) Drivetrain All-wheel-drive

The international-spec Cyberster is also offered with a single motor mounted on the rear axle paired with the same battery pack option but has a claimed range of more than 500 km.

MG Cyberster: Rivals

The MG Cyberster does not have any prime rival but can be considered an electric alternative to the BMW Z4.

