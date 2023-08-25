Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV To Be Unveiled in India On September 15

Modified On Aug 25, 2023 03:39 PM By Ansh for Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

In the international market, the luxury electric SUV gets both rear-wheel and all-wheel drivetrains with a range of up to 450km

It has three variants in the global market: 350+, 350 4MATIC and 500 4MATIC.

Gets a 90.6kWh battery pack and three powertrain options.

Comes with the optional 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen for its clean dashboard design.

Sports a sleeker design than usual Mercedes SUVs for aerodynamic efficiency and range.

Expected to be priced north of Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz has just announced the unveiling of the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV in India. The German marque will debut the electric luxury SUV on September 15 and will likely launch it soon after. Here is everything you need to know about the EQE SUV.

Design

It gets the traditional Mercedes-EQ treatment with a massive closed-off grille housing the big Mercedes three-pointed star. This grille merges with large headlights with sleek LED DRLs on top. The bottom part of the fascia gets closed-off air dams for styling and a slim bumper.

On the sides, it gets stylish alloys, the size of which can vary from 19 to 21 inches. It has a smooth, flowing profile, with minimal creases, and a sloping roofline. For that extra SUV appeal, the EQE gets cladding on the wheel arches and on the doors.

Its rear profile has a curvy look. The sloping roofline merges into a rear spoiler and below that the one thing you can spot easily is the large connected tail lamp setup. There are no sharp cuts on the rear profile either, except for the air dams on the sides, and here you get a big rear bumper.

Cabin

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV gets a cabin similar to the EQS sedan with minor changes. In this bright-looking cabin, the first thing you spot is the massive MBUX hyperscreen which consists of three displays. This screen merges into the centre console where the wooden finish gets a different pattern than the EQS.

Its reveal specification featured brown upholstery with ambient lighting around the cabin. The overall cabin design of the EQE has an opulent and minimalistic layout.

Powertrain

Specifications EQE 350+ EQE 350 4MATIC EQE 500 4MATIC Battery 90.6kWh 89kWh 90.6kWh Drivetrain RWD AWD AWD Power 292PS 292PS 408PS Torque 565Nm 765Nm 858Nm Range (Claimed) 450km 407km 433km

Globally, the EQE comes in three variants, the powertrain details of which are mentioned in the table above. It claims a range of up to 450km and has two charging options: a 240V wall box charger which can juice it up from 10 to 100 percent in 9.5 hours, and a 170kW DC fast charging option which can charge it from 10 to 80 percent in 32 minutes.

The India-spec model might only come with the 90.6kWh battery pack options, the details of which will be revealed on September 15.

Features & Safety

It gets the optional 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen which comprises a digital driver’s display, centre infotainment display and a front passenger display. The EQE also offers the option of four-zone climate control and other features like powered seats, a panoramic sunroof, a Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos and an air purifier.

For safety, it gets multiple airbags, ABS with EBD and a 360-degree camera. You also get driver assistance features like lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, and parking assist.

Price & Rivals

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is expected to be priced north of Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom) and once launched, it will rival the Audi Q8 e-Tron, BMW iX, and Jaguar I-Pace.