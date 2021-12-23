Here’s Your First Look At The India-bound Tesla Model Y’s Interior

Modified On Dec 23, 2021 11:08 AM By Rohit for Tesla Model Y

The spied mule was a right-hand drive Model Y, hinting at the India-spec version of the crossover SUV

The Model Y had halted for a quick recharge in Mumbai.

It is expected to be launched in India in 2022, after the Model 3, as a CBU.

Latest spy shots reveal the all-black cabin and the horizontally placed touchscreen.

Tesla sells the Model Y in two variants internationally: Long Range (525km) and Performance (488km).

Expect it to be priced from Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

While we still await official word from Tesla on its first launch in India, we have got our hands on another set of spy shots of the Model Y caught sans camouflage, which seemed to have halted for a quick charge in Mumbai.

Model 3

On the outside, the Model Y crossover SUV shares quite a few styling bits with the Model 3 sedan including the headlight cluster, tail lights, and the basic profile design. Even the alloy wheel design seems similar to that of the sedan.

The latest images also give us a look at the interior of the Model Y and its right-hand drive layout. You can spot the all-black cabin with wood inserts on the dashboard and the horizontally placed touchscreen system (probably 15-inches). Other features expected on board the SUV include two wireless phone charging pads, dual-zone climate control, 12-way power-adjustable (only at the front) and heated front and rear seats, and a panoramic glass roof.

The Model Y will also come with Tesla’s semi-autonomous Autopilot technology consisting blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, front and rear sensors, adaptive cruise control, collision warning and emergency brake assist.

Also Read: Tesla Prices In India To Start From Rs 35 Lakh, Says Nitin Gadkari

Tesla offers the international-spec Model Y in two trims – Long Range and Performance – as seven and five seaters, respectively. Both feature a dual-motor setup and an all-wheel drivetrain. However, it’s the former with a higher range (525km) while the latter can do 488km. Their claimed 0-96kmph figures stand at 4.8 seconds and 3.5 seconds, respectively. An interesting bit is that you can get up to 260km of range by charging the SUV at one of its superchargers for just 15 minutes!

The American EV giant had recently homologated three more models in India, taking the total to seven. It is likely to start its India innings with the Model 3 followed by the Model Y, both of which will come via the completely built-up unit (CBU) route. We expect the electric SUV to be priced from Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. While it won’t have any direct rivals, the Model Y will be an alternative to other luxury electric SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz EQC, BMW iX, Audi e-tron, and Jaguar I-Pace .