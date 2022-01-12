HomeNew CarsNewsFacelifted Toyota Camry Goes On Sale In India
Facelifted Toyota Camry Goes On Sale In India

Modified On Jan 12, 2022 05:33 PM By Rohit for Toyota Camry

The Toyota sedan continues to be offered in a single variant, and it is now priced at Rs 41.7 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India)

  • Now costs Rs 50,000 more than the pre-facelift version.

  • The front bumper, alloy wheels, and touchscreen unit are new.

  • Feature highlights include three-zone climate control and 10-way powered driver’s seat.

  • Still powered by the same 2.5-litre petrol engine as before, paired with an electric motor.

  • Gets an 8-year/1.6 lakh-km warranty (whichever is earlier) for its battery.

Toyota has brought the facelifted Camry to India. Priced at Rs 41.7 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India), it is available in a single variant and costs Rs 50,000 more than its pre-facelift version.

The 2022 Camry looks exactly like the Europe-specific model. With the midlife update, it gets redesigned front bumper and lower/upper grilles (with chrome inserts) and a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels. Other design changes include the LED taillights with different internal elements. 

Toyota has also introduced a new Metal Stream Metallic body shade to the existing colours, which include Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Graphite Metallic, Red Mica, Attitude Black, and Burning Black.

The cabin gets a couple of updates too. The facelifted Camry comes with a 9-inch free-floating touchscreen system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) along with new beige or black leather seat upholstery options. Other features on board the Toyota sedan include a 10-way powered driver’s seat, wireless phone charger, a heads-up display, a 9-speaker JBL sound system with subwoofer, and three-zone climate control.

Its safety net includes nine airbags, park assist, vehicle stability control, traction control, hill-start assist, and tyre pressure monitoring.

No changes have been made under the hood of the Camry. It is still powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor (218PS combined output), mated to a CVT gearbox. Toyota is offering the facelifted sedan with three Drive modes: Sport, Eco, and Normal.

The facelifted Camry comes with an 8-year/1.6 lakh-km warranty (whichever comes first) for its battery. It has no direct rival in India.

