Exclusive: 2025 Kia Carens And Kia Carens EV To Be Launched Together By Mid 2025

The 2025 Carens will come with new bumpers and 2025 EV6-like headlights, a new dashboard design and new features like bigger displays and a panoramic sunroof

It is no news that an electric iteration of the Kia Carens MPV has been under development for some time. We have now exclusively learnt that it will be launched by mid-2025 alongside the facelifted version of the regular Carens. Let us take a look at everything we can expect from the Carens EV and Carens facelift:

Carens EV And Carens Facelift: An Overview

The spy shots suggest that the updated Kia Carens and Carens EV will come with triangular LED headlights that are similar to the upcoming Kia EV6. It is also expected to get connected LED DRLs, redesigned front and rear bumpers and new full-width tail lights. The facelifted Carens is also expected to get new alloy wheel design, while its electric avatar can get aerodynamically designed alloy wheels.

Interior of the facelifted Carens is expected to be fully redesigned with a new and more modern-looking dashboard design and a different colour seat upholstery. One difference between the interior of the facelifted ICE-powered Carens and Carens EV could be the extensive usage of sustainable materials in the electric model and a distinct cabin theme.

On the feature front, both cars can come with a bigger 12.3-inch dual-screen setup on the dashboard, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charger and a panoramic sunroof.

The safety suite on both cars can include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors. It is also likely to feature level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with features including adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning.

Carens Facelift: Powertrain Options

The Kia Carens Facelift is expected to come with the same powertrain options as the current-spec model. It could also be possible that the iMT with the turbo-petrol engine could be replaced with a proper manual transmission. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT^

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

^AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Carens EV: Powertrain Options

Details of the battery pack and electric motor options of the Kia Carens are yet to be revealed by the carmaker. However, we expect it to have multiple battery pack options with a claimed range of 400-500 km.

Carens EV And Carens Facelift: Price And Rivals

The Kia Carens is currently priced from Rs 10.60 lakh to Rs 19.70 lakh and the facelifted model is expected to start from Rs 11.50 lakh. That said, the Carens EV is expected to be priced above Rs 16 lakh.

The 2025 Kia Carens will continue to rival the Maruti Ertiga and Maruti XL6, while the Carens EV will be an electric alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Invicto.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

