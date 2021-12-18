Modified On Dec 18, 2021 01:44 AM By Tarun

However, you will be given an NOC to re-register your diesel cars in other states

Diesel cars completing 10 years post January 2022, will be deregistered, thus making them illegal to ply on the Delhi roads.

The Delhi government will offer an NOC for such diesel cars to run in other states, subject to if the said state does not have the same rule.

For petrol and diesel cars older than 15 years, there won’t be any NOC and the cars will be directly scrapped.

Those wanting to keep their old cars have the option of converting them to electric.

The Delhi government, in accordance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), has announced the deregistration of diesel cars older than 10 years, starting from January 2022. This comes in the wake of rising alarming pollution levels in the NCR.

However, there’s a catch to this. While the cars will be deregistered, an NOC letter will be given to run the cars in other states, subject to the condition that the other state does not have such rules. For instance, if you have a Delhi registered 10 year old diesel car, you can run it in Maharashtra, Gujarat, or any other state if the said state does not have the same deregistration rule.

For diesel and petrol cars older than 15 years, there won’t be any NOC offered and the car will directly have to be scrapped. Recently, the Delhi government-mandated 15-year old vehicles, irrespective of them being petrol and diesel, to be scrapped.

The Delhi government recently offered a solution for owners who want to keep their 10-year old diesel and 15-year old petrol cars. Such cars can be converted to electric, with the retro fitment of an EV kit. The kits will have to be approved by the government, which is currently under process.

Till now, petrol cars older than 15 years and diesel cars older than 10 years were allowed to ply on the roads if they passed their fitness tests. If not, they had to be scrapped. However, due to the rising vehicle pollution, the government has issued this new and stricter order.