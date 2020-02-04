Auto Expo 2020 Starts Tomorrow

Published On Feb 04, 2020 07:49 PM By Sonny

Stay tuned for the onslaught of premieres, unveilings and launches

The 15th edition of the Indian Auto Expo will be underway tomorrow. It will be an exciting showcase of various new cars and even new brands that can be expected to launch in India in the future.

The first two days, i.e., February 5 and 6 are open exclusively to the media, which allows us to bring you all the scoop from Auto Expo 2020. From world premieres to launches with price details and more, you can follow all the action right here on CarDekho.

If you’re interested in taking a closer look at the auto expo showcase, the doors are open to the public from February 7 to 12. Tickets are available online. For timings and other details, check out the FAQ section here . Organisers are also taking measures to address health concerns regarding the Coronavirus threat. They have confirmed that all Chinese brand exhibits will be manned by their Indian representatives since all arrivals from China have been stopped.

The next few days are going to be action-packed for the automotive industry. Get all the latest updates on CarDekho's website, social media channels, and our mobile application, which is available for download on both Android and Apple stores.