60% People Think Online Car Portals Need To Upgrade Their Technology, Says CarDekho Survey

Published On May 09, 2020 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A

The internet has been a godsend for buyers researching their next car, especially in times like these

As most dealerships remain shut due to the nationwide lockdown, online car portals are gaining prominence with an increasing number of potential buyers going online. While these virtual means can’t really hold a candle to the physical, portals like CarDekho are making sure you have an intuitive, informative and engaging experience of your prospective next car, right from the comfort of your home.

We interviewed a bunch of car shoppers to ascertain what features they would like to see on our website. The interview pool was divided into three groups based on how much they are willing to spend on a new car -- Rs 5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, Rs 13 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, and Rs 30 lakh+.

Here’s what we learnt:

Entry Segment (Rs 5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh): A total of 28 per cent people here consider virtual showrooms on CarDekho a helpful addition to their online shopping experience. Audi has begun a similar online tours of its production line. Nine per cent respondents think chatbots are a helpful entity, while online bookings found favour with 16 per cent. However, only 10 per cent of the sample found the combination of all the aforementioned features useful. A healthy 37 per cent would prefer our online space remain as is.

Mid Segment (Rs 13 lakh to Rs 30 lakh): Only 25 per cent of people here were open to the idea of virtual showrooms whereas nine per cent were rooting for online chat support. This lot had a higher acceptance for online bookings, at 21 per cent, but only 9 per cent would like all of these changes integrated to the website. 37 per cent would want things to remain unchanged, just like in the entry-level group.

Premium Segment (Rs 35 lakh+): This section wasn’t entirely convinced with the idea of virtual showrooms with only 19 per cent in support. Eight per cent would like an online chat system, while 18 per cent would book a vehicle online. 41 per cent of the respondents would prefer keeping things as it is.

Post COVID-19, India is going to change how it searches, test drives, and purchases cars. Most of these changes will be influenced by the need for social distancing and higher standards of hygiene.

Also Read: Up To 38% People Plan To Buy A Car As Soon As The Lockdown Ends: Survey