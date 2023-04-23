Published On Apr 23, 2023 08:41 AM By Tarun

The social handle took a relatable and humorous approach to create road safety awareness among people

Those who follow the Mumbai Traffic Police on Twitter must know about their clever pun games, quirky images, and meaningful graphical images. Be it about wrong parking, rash driving, road safety, and overspeeding; Mumbai Traffic Police has a roast or a witty reply ready.

Recently, the police did a road safety campaign on Twitter using several car names. Here are 12 clever car puns to educate and remind you about being a safe and responsible road user:

Through these car puns, you get aware of many road safety regulations and rules. The posts cover topics like speeding, wearing a seatbelt, keeping your vehicle documents up-to-date, avoid illegal parking, and obeying traffic lights.

Road accidents are still at large in almost every city in the country. Since social media is the new way to create awareness, many city traffic police teams have created social media accounts where they point out several accidents, wrongdoings of people, and even allow the public to register offences or accidents or any other complaints. So, if you put out a complaint on Twitter with either an image of the offender’s vehicle, just post it and Mumbai Traffic police actually register it.

Based on this campaign, our team also has three car name puns for creating public awareness:

Hyundai’s long-gone ‘Getz’ giving us an idea what happens when we overspeed

Kindly avoid road rage and just apologise, if you’ve done something wrong. If the mistake is not from your side, stay calm and follow insurance claim protocols if needed. Importantly, drive safely and be alert at all time.

And the main thing. Co-operate with the Mumbai traffic police. Never argue with the law and even if you find you’re not at fault, stay calm and work with the traffic officers to reach a solution.