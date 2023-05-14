Purrfectly Clean: Car Care Tips Every Pet Owner Needs to Know

Modified On May 14, 2023 12:22 PM By Shruti

From cleaning to advice on restraining pets and preventing motion sickness, following these tips to make car journeys with pets stress-free and enjoyable.

If you're a pet owner, you know how much joy and companionship they can bring into your life. But with all that love and fun comes the inevitable mess, especially when it comes to your car. From shedding fur to muddy paws and slobber, our furry friends can leave quite a trail behind them. Fortunately, with a few simple car care tips, you can keep your vehicle in top shape while still enjoying the company of your beloved pets. In this article, we'll share some of the best ways to maintain your car's cleanliness and functionality so that you can hit the road with your furry friends in style and comfort.

Remove The Fur With a Vacuum Cleaner

A vacuum cleaner is one of the most effective ways to combat pet fur in your car. With its suction power, a vacuum cleaner can effectively remove pet hair from your car's seats, carpets, and hard-to-reach crevices.

To begin, make sure you have a vacuum cleaner equipped with appropriate attachments, such as a brush attachment or a pet hair removal tool. Start by thoroughly vacuuming the seats, paying close attention to areas where your pets usually sit or lay. Move the attachment in different directions to loosen and lift the embedded fur.

For carpeted areas, use the same technique, making sure to cover the entire surface. You can also use a rubber glove or a damp sponge to gather hair into clumps for easier removal.

Don't forget about the smaller spaces in your car, like the gaps between seats or air vents. Use narrow attachments or nozzle extensions to reach these areas and suck up stray hairs.

If you're dealing with stubborn fur, consider using a lint roller or a specialised pet hair removal tool. These tools are designed to effectively lift and trap loose hair from upholstery and carpets.

Regular vacuuming will not only keep your car looking clean but also help maintain air quality by reducing allergens and pet dander.

Clean Their Prints

Once you've successfully dealt with the issue of pet hair, the next task is to address any marks left by your pet on the car doors. Those who frequently transport dogs in their vehicles can relate to this common occurrence. Dogs have a tendency to place their paws on the door to get a better view, and their cold, wet noses often leave noticeable streaks and nose prints on the windows. Fortunately, there are numerous cleaning products available that cater to both general glass cleaning and specifically car doors. Apply one of these products to the affected area on the door and use a microfiber towel to wipe it clean. With a little effort, the dirt and marks will be effectively removed, leaving your car doors looking spotless.

Eliminate Odours

As a pet owner, it's inevitable to encounter the distinct odours that come along with having a furry friend, particularly dogs. One common issue faced by pet owners is the persistence of these odours within their vehicles, permeating the seats. If your dog has accidents or vomits, it can leave lingering smells.

However, there are effective techniques to combat pet odours in your car. Begin by spritzing a fabric refresher onto the seats and take a sniff to assess the results. If the odours persist, employing baking soda can prove beneficial.

Simply sprinkle baking soda onto the carpeted areas and allow it to sit for approximately 24 hours. Afterward, use a vacuum cleaner to thoroughly remove the baking soda. Another option is to utilise an air freshener, which not only refreshes the air within your car but also helps eliminate unpleasant pet odours, leaving behind a pleasant scent.

Invest In Pet-Friendly Accessories

If you haven't already, we highly recommend investing in high quality carpet or seat covers for your vehicle. It's truly a worthwhile investment as it helps prevent scratches from your pets and eliminates the lingering odour that can persist for extended periods. By using these covers, you can conveniently wash them on a weekly basis, ensuring a clean and fresh environment inside your car. Additionally, they prove to be a saviour if your cat or dog happens to vomit during a car ride, effectively protecting your car's interior. These covers can also add to the comfort for your pet which may not enjoy the upholstery the way we do.

Furthermore, purchasing a floor mat is also a wise decision. Not only does it prevent dust and dirt from accumulating, but it also acts as a safeguard for your upholstery. Since it can be challenging to completely eliminate strong odours from the carpeting, keeping the mats securely in place whenever your pets are in the car helps contain any potential messes and further protects your vehicle.

Hand it over to the professionals

Sometimes, despite your best efforts and preparation, your pet will still make a mess in your car. If you encounter a stubborn stain or any other pet-related problem, assigning it to the professionals will ensure a thorough and effective cleaning. Not only will you be left with a spotless car, but you'll also save yourself the hassle and time of attempting to tackle the issue on your own.

Securing Your Pet with a Harness

Just as seat belts are crucial for human passengers, pet harnesses serve as a vital safety feature for your four-legged friend. Investing in a high-quality pet harness can help prevent your pet from being injured during sudden stops or collisions. These harnesses typically come with adjustable straps, allowing you to find the perfect fit for your pet's size and breed. Securely fastening the harness to the car's seat belt system or utilizing specific pet seat anchors ensures that your furry friend stays in place, reducing the risk of injury and distractions.

Prioritizing your pet's safety during car journeys is essential for every pet owner. A well-fitted harness ensures your pet remains safe during sudden stops or accidents, while screens and barriers provide a designated space, preventing them from disturbing the driver. Following these car care tips, you can enjoy worry-free travels with your furry friend and make every journey a pleasant experience for both.