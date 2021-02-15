FASTag Compulsory For Highway Toll Payments From February 15 Midnight

Published On Feb 15, 2021 06:51 PM By Tarun

Violators will have to pay double the toll amount as fine

From today midnight, you have to mandatorily make all toll payments through FASTag.

No cash lane will be available from tomorrow.

You can order it through Paytm, Amazon, several banks or physically install it at select toll plazas.

The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has made it compulsory to install FASTags on your car. From February 15 midnight, all highway toll payments can be made only through FASTag.

As of now, most toll plazas have at least one cash payment lane but that will also be removed from today. All the lanes will accept only FASTag and if you do not have it, be prepared to pay double the toll amount. The tag is mandatory for private and commercial vehicles with four or more wheels.

FASTag is an e-payment service used at toll plazas on the highway. You have to get a Radio Frequency Identification Tag (RFID) installed on the windshield of your car. When you reach the toll payment booth, scanners automatically deduct money from your FASTag. This helps you save on fuel as well as time.

You can purchase the FASTag online on Paytm, Amazon or through various banks as well. You can also purchase it and get it installed from agents standing before the toll plazas.

A FASTag is valid for five years from the date of purchase. Also, if you have more than one car, you have to buy a different FASTag for each one. The tag cannot be shared because once removed, it cannot be installed again.