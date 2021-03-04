JK Tyre Partners With CarDekho And Auto Brix For Online Purchase, Delivery And Fitment Of Tyres

Published On Mar 04, 2021 07:46 PM By Sonny

New Tyre Man service aims to take care of all your tyre needs

For a while now, carmakers have been investing in digital platforms for the various stages of customer engagement, from research and sale to final delivery. Now, tyre manufacturers too have jumped on the bandwagon to cater to the needs of modern consumers. The latest to join the list is JK Tyre with its new JK Tyre Man service.

This service covers everything from online sales to doorstep delivery-cum-fitment of tyres. This is the result of a strategic partnership with CarDekho, India’s biggest automobile platform, and Auto Brix, a leading doorstep auto services provider. Customers will be able to purchase JK tyres from the CarDekho online platform and get delivery and fitment from Auto Brix.

The JK Tyre Man service is currently offered in Bengaluru only as part of its pilot phase but it will be rolled out to various other cities by mid-2021.

Here’s the complete statement from JK Tyre & Industries Ltd:

JK Tyre ties up with Car Dekho and Auto Brix for

“JK Tyre Man”

~Offers contactless doorstep tyre fitment to customers~

New Delhi, March 04, 2020: Indian tyre industry major, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., has announced a strategic partnership with Car Dekho and AutoBrix to launch “JK Tyre Man”, an online to offline doorstep tyre delivery-cum-fitment service.

Taking ahead the vision of a safe and efficient service delivery, JK Tyre uses its existing channel network to extend its products and services to consumer’s doorstep. CarDekho, India’s biggest automobile platform provides the online channel to purchase car tyres from JK Tyre and AutoBrix India’s leading Doorstep Auto Services Provider enabling Tyre delivery and Fitment at customer’s Doorstep.

JK Tyre currently manufactures tyres for vehicles across segments, Car Dekho will have the entire range of car tyres available for purchase and AutoBrix will provide seamless express delivery and Fitment at doorstep.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Srinivasu Allaphan, Director - Sales & Marketing, JK Tyre & Industries said, “As seen with almost every industry, automobiles, and especially tyres, are finding a strong demand online. There has been a dramatic shift in the consumer behavior towards e-commerce, in the last few months due to the ongoing pandemic. Our partnership with CarDekho and AutoBrix for Tyre Man reinforces our motto of staying in Total Control, where we extend safety and convenience to our consumers and have the purchased tyres fitted right at their doorstep.”

Customers can purchase tyres online through the CarDekho platform and AutoBrix will complete the order by providing the fitment service at customer’s doorstep. The comprehensive information about vehicle fitment on CarDekho platform also allows the user to make informed choice about the kind of tyre to purchase.

"This partnership between CarDekho and JK Tyre brings two of the biggest brands in the automotive space together. As part of our journey of becoming the largest personal mobility player in the country, we are committed to give our customers the best online buying experience, which will be enhanced by this collaboration. The launch of Tyre Man will ensure that the customer cannot only buy a car online but also gets quality tyres delivered to their doorstep. As a leading full stack auto tech company, we are leaving no stone unturned in helping customers across their entire car purchase, ownership and sale journey and we are confident that this too will contribute in easing their requirement in current time." said Mr. Amit Jain, Co-founder and CEO, CarDekho.

Mrs. Prathibha Shalini, Founder, AutoBrix said, “We all know how Covid has impacted the world so as the Auto Services industry. Today world is looking at more doorstep services in every sector and Auto services is no exception. This Partnership with JK Tyres and Car Dekho takes the tyre purchase experience to next level with our doorstep services. We at AutoBrix always put our customers first with Doorstep services. We are excited to partner with JK Tyres and Car Dekho in enhancing the customer experience in tyre purchase and fitment segment across India.”

Tyre Man will be rolled out first in Bangalore in its pilot phase from March 2021, before being rolled out to the major cities and towns in India by Q2’ 2021.