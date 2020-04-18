Good News Roundup: The Fight Against COVID-19 Vol. 3

Published On Apr 18, 2020 12:52 PM By Sonny

From LEGO face shields to face masks for the hearing impaired, here are some positives to stay hopeful during this pandemic

The nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus has been extended from April 15 to May 3. Across the globe, several countries are extending their versions of the lockdown with the same objective, some with better results than others. The battle against this crisis continues and so do small victories across the world. Here’s some good news from the fight against COVID-19:

Over 5 Lakh People Have Recovered

Even though the number of infections is on the rise, it is important to know that more and more people are also recovering from COVID-19. In the last week itself, more than 1 lakh people have reportedly recovered from the disease, taking the current tally of cured patients to over 5 lakh. As the measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus begin to take effect, detection and treatment should pick up pace too.

Source

Also read: Good News Roundup: The Fight Against Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vol. 2

LEGO Factory Is Making Protective Plastic Face Shields

The world’s favourite creative toy brand has also stepped forward to help healthcare workers. The LEGO factory in Billund, Denmark, has reconfigured some of its machinery to manufacture over 13,000 plastic visors a day. These plastic face shields will be distributed to healthcare workers across Denmark where over 6,000 cases have been confirmed so far. LEGO has also promised to donate 5 lakh sets to children in need. Along with these relief efforts, LEGO has a weblink for parents and kids where they can try building LEGO sets.

Source

India Post Vans Being Used To Deliver Crucial Medicines During Lockdown

As the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3, the usual supply chains remain disrupted. It has affected the logistics between hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and labs as well. However, the Indian postal service, which falls under the essential services category, will be using its red vans for delivery of essential medicines across the country. These could be life-saving drugs or even crucial medication for those with heart conditions or even cancer. India Post is one of the best-connected services in India and has already been in use during the lockdown for transporting items like COVID-19 testing kits, N95 masks, and ventilators.

Source

Select Services In India To Resume Post April 20

The announcement for the extension of the lockdown included this silver lining. The government will allow certain businesses and services to resume operations in areas outside of the coronavirus hotspots from April 20. This includes couriers, grocery stores, self-employed services (plumber, electrician, carpenter), farming, industries outside city limits, and facilities involved in the supply of essential goods. The government has also prescribed various protocols that need to be followed by businesses that will reopen from April 20. This includes social distancing at the workplace, temperature screening, and longer gaps between shifts.

Related: Coronavirus Update: Lockdown Extended Till May 3

College Student Sewing Special Face Masks For The Hearing Impaired

People around the world are doing what they can to find a solution for the lack of PPE. Many people have even been making face masks at home, however, these are not suitable for those with hearing disabilities. Ashley Lawrence, a 21-year-old college student in the US, recognised this problem and decided to use her free time to make masks with plastic windows over the mouth so ASL speakers can still use lip-reading for communication. She has been shipping these masks to hospitals and hearing impaired individuals for free. She also plans to post a how-to video on YouTube so others can learn how to make these masks.

Source

Motorbike Ambulances For Rural Areas and Tight Spaces

Access to medical relief and hospitals is not easy for everyone in India, let along during a nationwide lockdown brought about by a global pandemic. This problem is even more prevalent in rural areas as well as tight-spaced urban areas where transport is not easily available to carry patients to nearby hospitals. Thus, the use of motorbike ambulances, which are more like trikes. It adds a flat-bed construction like a sidecar where a patient can be placed flat. The sidecar rolls on its own wheel and features a swingarm suspended on two shock absorbers for a smooth ride.

Hero MotoCorp, one of India’s largest manufacturers of two-wheelers, has donated 60 of these to help combat the pandemic. It used its Xtreme 200R bike for the motorbike ambulance while the sidecar bed features a blue flashing light and a box for first-aid and tools. The Xtreme 200R uses a 199.6cc engine that produces 18.4PS and 17.1Nm.