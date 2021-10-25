CarDekho Launches An Innovative Ad Campaign For CarDekho Mall

Modified On Oct 26, 2021 10:58 AM By CarDekho

The smart billboard advertisement in Jaipur 'throws light' at CarDekho's massive used car offerings

The Billboard that promotes CarDekho Mall is one-of-its-kind installation that features a 3D rendition of a car that is driving to the sky with its headlights beaming brightly toward the stars giving the billboard a spectular feel. The hoarding has been erected on a heavy traffic route near Gopalpura Flyover.

With the installation of the new CarDekho 3D Sky LED hoarding, Charu Kishnani, Senior Vice President, Marketing, CarDekho Group said “Here is a simple idea with an innovative approach on one of the oldest mediums of advertising. It not only attracts the audience but also delivers the message of our new CarDekho Mall which houses 500+ high quality used cars for all to see in Jaipur. While CarDekho continues to soar and reach new heights, we want to maintain that we are India’s most trusted place for used cars. With the onset of Diwali, we want people to light up their lives when they choose to buy a used car from CarDekho.”

Shakun Advertising was the partner agency for CarDekho to execute the new CarDekho 3D Sky LED hoarding.

CarDekho launches CarDekho Mall - amongst India’s largest Used Car Showrooms in India

CarDekho, India’s leading full-stack auto tech company, launched the first-of-its-kind CarDekho Mall in Jaipur, a one-stop shop for all used car needs.The mall displays an exciting range of over 500+ CarDekho Assured, High Quality Used Cars, from premium vehicles to SUVs, compact SUVs, saloons, sedansand hatchbacks for immediate buying.CarDekho mall is amongst the largest used car showrooms in India. Customers can also checkout the cars and book test drive online.

The magnificent CarDekho Mall is located at Poddar Circle, Sitapura, Jaipur. The mall puts customer at its core and provides a convenient hassle free experience for all things used cars. Customers can check out cars online or walk in, browse and select from a wide range of high quality pre-loved cars, accessorize their car as they want and also opt for finance& insurance. Cardekho Mall team assures complete customer convenienceincluding hassle-free RC transfer.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Amit Jain, Co-founder and CEO of CarDekho said, “In India,Used Car customers have been neglected for too long. We want to provide an exceptional experience for people looking to buy a used car. CarDekho Mall is a one stop destination for all things used car and would set a new benchmark with regards car retailing in India.Very few used car showrooms in India even come close to what CarDekho Mall has to offer.”

He further added “This initiative is an important milestone for CarDekho in our journey to revolutionalizethe Indian used-car space. We offer customers the best product, service and ease of purchase along with peace of mind. We aim to take CarDekho Mall across the country.”

All cars sold at the CarDekho Mall come with hassle-free buying benefits and some exceptional first-in-class offers:

7 day‘no questions asked’ money-back guarantee

6 months comprehensive warranty on engine and all parts

1 year free Road Side Assistance (RSA) Cover

Risk-free paperwork and free benefits (RC transfer,Complementary free service, etc)

All cars undergo a thorough 217 point evaluation process with checks on ownership, challan history, odometer tampering, accidental history, age of the car and the general condition of the car. CarDekho’s expertise and experience will make the used car buying experience simpler, easier and enjoyable.