Car News That Mattered This Week: Tesla India Launch Confirmed, 2021 Compass Spied, DC Avanti Scam And More

Published On Jan 03, 2021 09:28 AM By Sonny

In the final week of the year, we have some big news for upcoming launches in 2021

Facelifted Compass Spotted

The 2021 Compass will be officially unveiled in its India-spec avatar on January 7. It has been officially teased on Jeep India’s website and spotted completely undisguised as well. To see what’s new and how it differs from the China-spec model that debuted a short while ago, head here.

Tesla To Launch In India In 2021

Confirmed by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, EV icon Tesla will be starting operations in India in early 2021. The first model to hit the market will likely be the Model 3. You can read about its technical details and features here.

Tata Gravitas Unveil In January 2021

The official reveal date of Tata’s upcoming flagship SUV, a rival to the MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500, has been announced. The Gravitas is the three-row version of the Harrier and it could be offered with a choice of 6- and 7-seater layouts. Find out the exact unveil date here.

DC Avanti Scam

The Mumbai Crime Branch has been investigating fraudulent financing and forgery-related crimes in relation to the DC Avanti sports car. Company founder Dillip Chhabria has already been arrested. You can know more about the Avanti and the case here.

Ford-Mahindra Joint Venture Called Off

The two automotive giants had agreed to work together in 2019 to develop products for the Indian market. However, at the end of 2020 both brands decided to call off the joint venture plans due to the economic conditions in the wake of the pandemic. Know more about the proposed agreement and why it was called off here.