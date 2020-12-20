Published On Dec 20, 2020 12:00 PM By Sonny

More upcoming models were spied this week while Maruti is working on a big update for 2021

Diesel will return to Maruti lineup: The largest carmaker of the country has been offering petrol-only models in the BS6 era since April 2020. However, it is said to be bringing back its 1.5-litre diesel engine option in 2021 for select models. Find out which models are likely to offer it first here .

Hyundai Creta 7-seater spied in India: A 7-seater version of the Hyundai Creta has been spied testing in India for the first time. It is likely to have the same powertrain options as the compact SUV and the same list of premium features too. Check out its visual differences here .

New Thar gets even more accessories: Mahindra has added some new official accessories for the second-gen Thar. The latest additions include both cosmetic and functional extras which you can explore in detail here .

Compass facelift unofficial bookings open: The Compass is due its first facelift and it is expected to feature the same updates as seen on the China-spec model. It is likely to launch in January 2021 and certain dealerships have started taking unofficial bookings as well. Find out what to expect from the facelifted SUV here .

MG Hector facelift spied: The facelifted version of MG’s debut offering in India has been spied a few times lately and this time without any camouflage. It seems to be a mild update for the mid-size SUV with an expected launch in January 2021. You can see what the facelifted model’s front will look like, here .

