After Huawei And Xiaomi, Oppo Is Looking To Get Into The Auto Industry

It seems like traditional carmakers will have to gear up to face competition from the smartphone industry

It looks like manufacturing smartphones no longer seems to be the mainstay of the smartphone industry. Over the years, Google has tried its hand at making a car, Apple is reportedly working on one, and even Chinese manufacturers such as Xiaomi have expressed their interest. Recently, Huawei introduced its first-ever vehicle in partnership with Seres. Guess who doesn’t want to be left behind? Oppo!

The Chinese smartphone maker seems to be evaluating its options before getting into one of the biggest industries worldwide. According to a report on CarNewsChina.com, the top hierarchy of the company seems to have spent the last few weeks looking at resources and hiring industry experts, basically testing the waters.

Huawei's car

Oppo’s CEO Tony Chen has said he would like to focus on areas in which the company can perform well and improve the traditional cars we have today. With the entire industry looking to gradually shift towards battery-powered vehicles, it is safe to assume their offering will be electric. The report even mentions that Chen has met the company that makes batteries for Tesla.

The news is quite believable since Oppo has been patenting unmanned driving tech, camera systems, and other pieces of technology found on cars. What remains to be seen is if Oppo sticks to providing software support for other carmakers or manufactures its own cars.

