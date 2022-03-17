Published On Mar 17, 2022 05:01 PM By Tarun

With this initiative, there will be over 900 charging points across the capital

By June 27, an additional 500 charging points will be added across the capital.

71 of these will be located at metro stations, while the rest will be at prime locations.

Service charges will be Rs 2 per unit for an electric charger of up to 22kW.

An electric charger every three kilometres is being planned.

Hon'ble Power Minister Shri @SatyendarJain and DDC Vice Chairperson Shri @Jasmine441 Addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/EzT5iGY5cT — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 14, 2022

In a recent press conference, the Delhi Power Minister, Satyendra Jain, has announced the installation of 100 EV charging stations by June 27. All these charging stations will be fully operational by the said date, offering over 500 charging points (in addition to the existing 400 points) across the capital.

Out of the 100 EV stations, 71 of them will be located at the metro stations, and rest of them at the prime locations of Delhi. This goes as per the Delhi Government’s original plan to install an EV charging station every three kilometres.

The government said that most of the current charging stations are located in central Delhi and NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Corporation). The new stations will be broadly spread out across Delhi, focusing on the outskirts as well.

For using an electric charger of up to 22kW, the service charges will be just Rs 2 per unit. Delhi Government claims that these charging rates are usually higher than Rs 10 per unit across the country. These stations will support both normal and fast charging.

The government is aiming for a 25 percent share of electric vehicles out of the total cars plying in Delhi. The current EV sales in Delhi stand at almost 10 percent. To encourage more EV buyers, the government is offering various incentives and subsidies.