Published On Apr 12, 2022 06:13 PM By Sonny for Honda City Hybrid

Its powertrain comprises a small battery, two motors, and an efficient petrol engine

Honda debuted the City Hybrid in Thailand in late 2020.

India-spec model will be mechanically identical and based on the top-spec ZX variant.

It will also be offered with the option of Honda’s ADAS tech called Honda Sensing.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine output is rated at 98PS and the electric motor at 109PS.

The hybrid variants are heavier by over 100kg yet will be far more fuel efficient than the regular City.

The Honda City is about to get a new hybrid powertrain option in India by the end of April. Ahead of its local debut, the car’s RTO registration has revealed some of its technical and variant details.

The City Hybrid made its debut in Thailand in 2020 and the India-spec model seems to be mechanically identical. Its powertrain uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine rated at 98PS and an electric motor with a peak output of 109PS. There is only a CVT automatic transmission on offer with the City Hybrid. The lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 0.734kWh and weighs in at 14.5kg. The hybrid system adds over 100kg to the City’s gross vehicle weight. All the components of this Honda powertrain work together to offer maximum efficiency, balancing the use of the engine and the battery. This model could offer an ARAI certified fuel economy of around 30kmpl.

According to the RTO document, the City e:HEV (hybrid) will be offered in two trims, both based on the top-spec ZX trim of the regular City. The one with “Sensing” in its name will be equipped with Advanced Driver Assist Systems as well, similar to Honda’s global offerings. Other features carried forward from the regular City ZX include LED headlamps in a 9 piece array, Lanewatch camera, semi-digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch TFT display, and leather upholstery. In Thailand, the e:HEV trim is also called the City RS, but that moniker will not feature on the India-spec model.

The City Hybrid is expected to attract a premium of around Rs 2.5 lakh over the corresponding petrol-automatic variant. Its prices are likely to start from Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The City e:HEV will have no direct rival as India’s first mass-market strong-hybrid offering. It will make its official debut on April 14, with prices to be announced soon after.

