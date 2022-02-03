Top 10 Best-Selling Brands In January 2022

The Indian automotive space seems to be off to a good start in 2022 with most carmakers registering month-on-month (MoM) growth in January sales. While we will be covering the model and segment wise figures at a later date, let’s see which brands were the top performers as a whole:

Hyundai’s YoY performance dropped by 15 percent but it enjoyed a monthly sales increase of 36 percent. The Korean carmaker has reclaimed the second spot after slipping below Tata in December 2021.

Maruti’s sales increased by over 11 percent month-on-month, and it’s only 1 percent lower than its previous year’s figures for the same month.

While Maruti Suzuki is in a league of its own when it comes to volume sales, Hyundai and Tata are also well clear of the rest of the industry competitors.

Tata has had a much better start to 2022 than it did to 2021. It had a notable YoY increase of over 50 percent while monthly sales went up by 15 percent.

Mahindra just edged ahead of Kia in the monthly sales chart by a margin of 541 units. Its YoY figures were down a bit but it did enjoy a MoM increase of more than 13 percent.

The fifth-best selling car brand in the country, Kia, witnessed significant recovery in January 2022 with a MoM growth of nearly 148 percent. We can expect this growth to continue with the launch of the Carens later this month. In terms of YoY performance, the sales figures seem stable with a growth of just 1.4 percent.