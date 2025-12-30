These Were Your Favourite (Most Watched) CarDekho YouTube Shorts Videos Of 2025

The list is a mixed bag of reviews and comparison videos, with the most watched clips being extra special thanks to the Indian Army!

2025 is soon drawing to a close, and as per our yearly ritual, we are taking a look at how the year went by for the automotive industry in India. While we are at it, we also usually go down the memory lane to see how the year has been for us based on your love for the content we put out for you on our social media handles. In this article, we decided to take a look at the top 10 most watched CarDekho YouTube Shorts of 2025, so let’s check them out:

SMV Ator N1200

Uploaded on: January 8, 2025

Views: Over 79 lakh

The highest viewed YouTube Shorts of CarDekho in 2025 was that of the SMV Ator N1200. It is an advanced amphibious all-terrain vehicle (ATV) that was recently inducted by the Indian Army to enhance mobility in challenging environments. The 9-seat ATV is manufactured by JSW Gecko, a subsidiary of the JSW Group, and it is an indigenised version of the Ukrainian SHERP N1200, tailored to meet the specific requirements of the Indian defence forces. In the Shorts video, our host – Nabeel Khan – quickly runs you through all the interesting details of the ATV, including its engine and key features.

Mahindra Armado

Uploaded on: January 6, 2025

Views: Over 26 lakh

Another YouTube Shorts of CarDekho in 2025 that got a lot of buzz was from the Indian Army’s lineup. It is centred around the Mahindra Armado, which is a powerful and versatile armoured vehicle built to deliver unmatched security and reliability. Designed for a wide range of applications – from cash-in-transit and VIP transport to military and law enforcement needs – the Armado combines rugged performance with advanced safety features. Once again, it’s our host – Nabeel Khan – who provides all the crucial information about this special vehicle inducted in our armed forces.

Buying A Car In 2005 vs 2025

Uploaded on: June 19, 2025

Views: Over 17 lakh

One of our most humorous-yet-realistic YouTube Shorts of 2025 that became popular was where we explained how the car-buying decision has evolved from a customer’s point of view from 2005 to 2025. While during the early 2000s, car buying was solely a question of fuel type and transmission choice, in more recent times, it’s gone beyond just the basics. Although it is good to have a plethora of options, the Shorts does highlight the numerous questions that arise in a new-car buyer’s mind today given the availability of various powertrains, and all the debate and uncertainties surrounding EVs as well as the future of diesel vehicles in India.

2025 Tata Sierra

Uploaded on: November 15, 2025

Views: Over 17 lakh

When the 2025 Tata Sierra was revealed, it grabbed a lot of eyeballs as well as headlines as the carmaker has gone to greater heights to make it different from the existing models in its lineup. What all is new you ask? That’s exactly what our hosts, Arun Shenoy and Nabeel Khan, decipher in this YouTube Shorts to tell you some of the top features that Tata has equipped the second-generation Sierra with, covering some from the technology department, and some from the interior and exterior design too.

Skoda Kylaq: Fatafat Review

Uploaded on: January 25, 2025

Views: Over 14 lakh

One of the most talked about SUVs throughout the year 2025 was the Skoda Kylaq. It was launched back in December 2024, but its deliveries began only in January 2025. At the same time, Arun Shenoy had a chance to drive the baby Skoda SUV around and compiled all his observations in our newest ‘fatafat review’ format. The video presents all the important information of the Skoda Kylaq, including its powertrain and features, in under a minute to help you speed up your decision.

Hyundai Alcazar vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Turning Radius Test

Uploaded on: July 28, 2025

Views: Over 14 lakh

The Mahindra XEV 9e is a big electric offering, measuring over 4.5m in length. When a vehicle is of this size, many prospective owners are concerned with respect to its driveability and maneuvering factor in cities. To put it into context, one of our Shorts clips of 2025 demonstrates how challenging it is to make a U-turn in the XEV 9e vis-à-vis Hyundai Alcazar, which is another SUV over 4.5 metres. The result is likely to surprise you as to who the winner actually is.

Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e: Price List

Uploaded on: February 5, 2025

Views: Over 13 lakh

Two new EVs that created a stir in early 2025 were the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e. Given their craze and potential demand, we created a quick Shorts video showing all the relevant bits for a new car buyer, including the variant names, battery packs choices, prices of the two electric cars, and their availability. Both the new Mahindra EVs have taken the electric car market by storm thanks to their value-for-money approach by having the right mix of technology, electric powertrains and real-world range, and features. The Indian marque has already dispatched over 30,000 units of the BE 6 and XEV 9e within a year of their launch.

Kia Syros

Uploaded on: April 5, 2025

Views: Over 12 lakh

When the Kia Syros was launched in the first half of 2025, it garnered enough attention due to its quirky design that split opinions. One key highlight of the SUV’s design elements is the placement of the headlights and tail lights. Since the lighting setups are positioned right at the corners and edges of the SUV, our latest Shorts clip – hosted by our own Ansh Kapoor, highlights the care that the Syros owners must take to ensure their vehicle remains in the pink of health while also sharing a valuable insight.

Kia Carnival vs Toyota Vellfire

Uploaded on: May 1, 2025

Views: Over 11 lakh

There are MPVs, and then there are luxury MPVs. When you think of luxury MPVs in our market, two models that are sure to cross your mind are the new Kia Carnival and the evergreen Toyota Vellfire. In one of our comparison Shorts videos of 2025, our host – Ujjawall Agarwal – takes you on a quick yet in-depth review of both the MPVs, covering all the crucial details such as their powertrains, expansive features set, and even the design to give you a clear picture of which model should make it to your fleet of business-on-wheels.

Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter

Uploaded on: March 25, 2025

Views: Over 10 lakh

The micro SUV segment in India became popular when the Tata Punch was introduced in 2021. While being more compact than even the Nexon, the Punch still managed to draw crowds and also topped the monthly sales chart frequently, even displacing Maruti’s top-selling models in 2024. Then came the Hyundai Exter in 2023 to challenge the Punch and it also went on the success track right from the get-go. This YouTube Shorts video dives right into the minute details of both the micro SUVs, including their in-cabin space, drive factor, and features to help you pick the right one.

We thank all of you for staying connected with us throughout 2025 and for showering so much love over all the content across our social media handles. If you want to check out our top performing YouTube videos throughout 2025, grab some popcorn and tap this link. We wish you a very Happy New year and request you to keep following CarDekho to get the updates of all the automotive action set to take place in 2026.