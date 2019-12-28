Six Most Fuel Efficient Diesel Cars Tested By Us In 2019

Published On Dec 28, 2019 10:00 AM By Dhruv

You will be surprised that even cars that have a 2.0-litre diesel engine made it onto the list

Buying a diesel car is a big decision. After all, they cost quite a lot more than their petrol counterparts. Then there is the question of RC validity. In some states, petrol cars come with a validity of 15 years whereas the same is 10 years in the case of diesel cars. And as time passes by, these norms will only become stricter.

Therefore, the fuel efficiency of diesel cars becomes even more important as that is the only advantage it has left over a petrol engine, especially since the price difference between the two fuels is also quite less now. Keeping that in mind, we compiled a list of the six most fuel-efficient diesel cars we tested in 2019. Our fuel efficiency testing is done in the city as well as on the highway. We averaged these two figures, assuming that you will be driving equal distances on the highway and in the city.

6) Mercedes-Benz C-Class 220 d AT

Tested efficiency in city: 14.39kmpl

Tested efficiency on highway: 21.4kmpl

Average of city and highway efficiency: 17.9kmpl

Claimed ARAI efficiency: NA

Engine Displacement/Max Power/Peak Torque: 2.0-litre/196PS/400Nm

Price: Rs 42.10 lakh to Rs 46.73 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi)

A Benz making it to the list was one of the surprises when writing this story. After all, Mercedes-Benz is synonymous with words like luxury and sporty and not fuel efficiency. However, the diesel C-Class manages to ace it when it comes to efficiency as well, especially out on the highway. And seeing that it gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine, the city efficiency is quite good as well.

5) Nissan Kicks MT

Tested efficiency in city: 15.18kmpl

Tested efficiency on highway: 20.79kmpl

Average of city and highway efficiency: 17.99kmpl

Claimed ARAI efficiency: 20.45kmpl

Engine Displacement/Max Power/Peak Torque: 1.5-litre/110PS/240Nm

Price: Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi)

The engine in the Kicks is the same one found in the Duster, one known for its performance and driveability. So it is a bit surprising that it managed to be fuel efficient as well. The Kicks does not manage to do so well on the highway but it is its incredible city efficiency that manages to put it down at number five on our list.

4) Honda Civic MT

Tested efficiency in city: 16.81kmpl

Tested efficiency on highway: 20.07kmpl

Average of city and highway efficiency: 18.44kmpl

Claimed ARAI efficiency: 26.8kmpl

Engine Displacement/Max Power/Peak Torque: 1.6-litre/120PS/300Nm

Price: Rs 20.55 lakh to Rs 22.35 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi)

Boy, are we happy that the Civic is on this list and it is the first-ever diesel-powered Civic in the country too! It's mechanically sound and is a hoot in the corners. And now we know that it just won’t put a smile on your face in the corners, but will also have you visiting the fuel pump far lesser than the other options in its segment. It is its impressive fuel efficiency in the city that really makes it standout here.

3) Hyundai Venue MT

Tested efficiency in city: 18.95kmpl

Tested efficiency on highway: 19.91kmpl

Average of city and highway efficiency: 19.43kmpl

Claimed ARAI efficiency: 23.7kmpl

Engine Displacement/Max Power/Peak Torque: 1.4-litre/90PS/220Nm

Price: Rs 7.75 lakh to Rs 10.84 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi)

It doesn’t get closer than the Venue when comparing city and highway fuel efficiency of a car. The difference between the two is not even 1kmpl! It is this amazing stat that puts the Venue third on our list. This difference means that whether you drive it more in the city or on the highway, your fuel bills won’t be starkly different.

2) Hyundai Grand i10 Nios MT

Tested efficiency in city: 19.39kmpl

Tested efficiency on highway: 21.78kmpl

Average of city and highway efficiency: 20.59kmpl

Claimed ARAI efficiency: 26.2kmpl

Engine Displacement/Max Power/Peak Torque: 1.2-litre/75PS/190Nm

Price: Rs 6.70 lakh to Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi)

The Nios, despite being a glorified Grand i10, captured a lot of interest. And rightly so. After all, apart from the premium looks and features, the Nios had one of the most frugal diesel engines in its segment. Who said style and features come at a cost. Whoever it was, we are sure the folks at Hyundai weren’t listening to them.

1) Maruti Ciaz 1.5 MT

Tested efficiency in city: 19.49kmpl

Tested efficiency on highway: 22.43kmpl

Average of city and highway efficiency: 20.96kmpl

Claimed ARAI efficiency: 26.32kmpl

Engine Displacement/Max Power/Peak Torque: 1.5-litre/105PS/225Nm

Price: Rs 9.98 lakh to Rs 11.38 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi)

And it's time for Maruti’s new 1.5-litre diesel engine to make an appearance. This engine is not only one of the smoothest diesel engines around, but it also makes a good amount of power. And seeing that it bagged the first spot on this list with the Ciaz, you can safely say it is quite efficient too. So it’s sad to say that if Maruti stays on its path of not making diesel cars in the BS6 era, we will soon lose this excellent engine to the pages of history books..

The fuel efficiency that a car returns is largely based on the style of driving, the health of the car and the driving environment. And the numbers could easily change if anyone factor is affected. Do you own any of the cars on the list? Let us know in the comments below the fuel efficiency you are able to achieve.