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    New 2026 Android Auto Update Explained: YouTube Support, Gemini AI, 3D Maps And More Features Incoming

    The next-generation Android Auto experience will make your car’s infotainment system smarter, more customizable and more entertainment-focused

    Published On May 14, 2026 01:32 PM By CarDekho

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    Android Auto

    Google has revealed a major update for Android Auto that brings several new features, including YouTube support, Gemini AI integration, immersive 3D navigation and a redesigned interface. The update is expected to roll out gradually through 2026 and will be available on supported cars from brands including Mahindra, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Kia and Mercedes-Benz.

    So what exactly is changing with Android Auto? Here’s a closer look:

    Android Auto Will Finally Support YouTube Videos 

    One of the biggest updates is support for video playback directly on the car’s infotainment screen. For the first time, users will be able to watch YouTube videos on Android Auto while the vehicle is parked or charging. This feature will only work when the car is stationary for safety reasons.

    Interestingly, once the vehicle starts moving, Android Auto automatically switches the video to audio-only mode rather than stopping playback completely. This could be useful for podcasts or long-form interviews on YouTube.

    Android Auto

    Google says the OS checks information such as GPS location, car speed, and the selected gear to determine if the car is parked.

    New Interface Designed For Modern Car Screens 

    Google has also redesigned Android Auto to work better on different infotainment screen shapes and sizes. Whether your car has a very wide display like a hyper-screen, a circular screen or a uniquely shaped layout, Android Auto will now adapt more naturally.

    Android Auto

    The new interface also includes updated fonts, smoother animations, and more customisation options, inspired by Google’s Material 3 design language. Users will additionally be able to add widgets to the home screen, including weather information, shortcut contacts and music controls.

    Google Maps Is Getting More Detailed 

    Android Auto’s Google Maps experience is also being upgraded. Google says Maps will now offer a more immersive 3D view with details such as buildings, terrain, traffic lights, stop signs and lane markings. The idea is to make navigation easier and more intuitive, especially while driving on highways or complicated roads, to minimise accidents.

    Android Auto

    Cars with Google Built-In will also get live lane guidance using the vehicle’s front-facing cameras.

    Gemini AI Will Become A Bigger Part Of Android Auto 

    Google’s Gemini AI assistant will also become more deeply integrated into Android Auto. It will now be able to draft text replies, understand context from messages and even complete certain tasks while driving. For example, if someone texts you asking for an address, Gemini can automatically identify the relevant information from your messages, calendar or email and suggest a quick reply.

    Android Auto

    Google also confirmed that Gemini will support tasks like ordering food through apps such as DoorDash in the USA.

    Inbuilt User Manual!

    For cars with Google Built-In, it can also additionally answer vehicle-specific questions like warning light explanations or whether certain luggage might fit inside the boot.

    Better Entertainment Features Too 

    Google is also improving the in-car entertainment experience by:

    • Extending Dolby Atmos spatial audio support for compatible music apps and supported cars. 

    • Offering updated interfaces for apps like Spotify and YouTube Music that should make them easier to use while driving.

    Which Cars Will Get The New Features?

    Google has confirmed that the first rollout will happen on supported cars from brands including:

    • BMW

    • Mini

    • Ford

    • Hyundai

    • Kia

    • Mahindra

    • Mercedes-Benz

    • Renault

    • Skoda

    • Tata Motors

    • Volvo

    Should You Care About This Update? 

    Honestly, yes! Android Auto is already one of the most widely used in-car infotainment systems, and these updates make it feel significantly more modern and feature-rich. The addition of YouTube support alone could become very useful for EV owners during charging stops, while features like immersive navigation and Gemini AI should improve everyday usability too.

    And with Indian brands like Mahindra and Tata already confirmed in the rollout list, these features could arrive on locally sold cars sooner than expected.

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