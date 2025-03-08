HSRP Mandatory In Maharashtra For Vehicles Sold Before April 2019: How To Get Yours By Applying Online

Do note that you are required to have HSRP (high security registration plate) for your vehicle by the end of the March 2025

The Maharashtra Transport Department recently issued a notification stating all vehicles sold before April 2019 and still on the road must have a High Security Registration Plate (HSRP). This requirement must be fulfilled by the end of March 2025.

If you're unsure or have any doubts about how to get one for your vehicle, we've outlined a step-by-step process to help you. Also, do note that we request you to be patient while using this website as it may take time to load certain pages.

Disclaimer: Please note that you can only apply for HSRP if your vehicle is registered before April 2019 in the State of Maharashtra.

Step 1 - Select Your RTO

The first step is to visit this link to apply for the HSRP and select your City/RTO where your car is registered.

Step 2 - Select Book High Security Registration Plate

Once you’ve selected the city, click on ‘Book’ in the ‘Book High Security Registration Plate’ if you are applying for HSRP for the first time. You can also order for a replacement plate if your existing plate is damaged.

Step 3 - Add Booking Details

At this step, you are required to fill in your vehicle details such as registration number, chassis number, engine number, and registered mobile number to proceed with the booking. Do note that you have to enter only the last 5 characters for both the chassis and engine number.

Step 4 - Enter Contact Details

Going forward, now you need to fill in your contact details, including vehicle owner name, billing address, and email ID.

Step 5 - Verify One-time Password

To proceed further, you need to enter the one-time password received on your registered mobile number.

Step 6 - Select Mode Of Delivery

After verifying your OTP, you will be given two options: either to select an appointment at a centre where your registration plate will be installed. The other is that you can get the HSRP delivered to your home address. Do note that if you select the home delivery option, you’ll have to pay Rs 125 (for bikes) and Rs 250 (for cars) as delivery charges.

Note: Home Delivery (For Reference)

If you choose to have the HSRP delivered to your doorstep, you'll need to enter your pincode to check service availability. If available, you can proceed; otherwise, you will need to select a center manually.

After the home delivery, you need to contact your nearest authorized fitment center near you to get it fixed on the car. You can find these centres online via the same portal or even contact your nearest car dealership.

Step 7 - Affixation Centre Appointment (If Home Delivery Is Not Available)

Select the city/district and enter the pincode to find the available affixation centres nearby your area. A list of centres will be displayed, you can select one as per your convenience and proceed.

Step 8 - Select Appointment Date And Time

After selecting the centre/dealer, you will be shown available date and time slots. You can select as per your convenience and proceed.

Step 9 - Check Your Booking Summary

After selecting your slot for installation, your booking details, including your vehicle information, will be displayed. Before proceeding, please verify the details at your end to ensure they are correct.

Step 10 - Final Payment

If everything looks good, you can proceed with the payment. For a car, the charge is Rs 745 (excluding GST). Payment can be made through various methods, including UPI, debit card, or credit card. Note that for 2-wheelers and tractors, the charge for HSRP is Rs 450 (excluding GST).

Step 11 - Download Receipt

Congratulations! You have successfully booked the HSRP for your car. Please download the receipt and ensure that you bring your car's registration certificate (RC) and a valid ID proof when visiting the affixation center.

What Is HSRP?

High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) are equipped with a unique number and code. Standardized nationwide, they are secured with special non-reusable locks that break when the HSRP prevents it from being mounted again. The use of HSRPs has been mandated by the government for all vehicles sold after April 2019, with the intention of reducing vehicle-related crimes and enhancing road safety.

What are your thoughts on the HSRP? Let us know in the comments below..