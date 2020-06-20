Good News Roundup: The Fight Against COVID-19 Vol. 11

Published On Jun 20, 2020 11:58 AM By Dhruv.A

We continue our pursuit for feel-good headlines with positives from the week gone by

It must feel strange reading non-car news on CarDekho, right? As important as cars are, they cannot exist in a vacuum especially when world health and economy are in shambles. That’s why we’ve persisted with our weekly good news roundup which is now in its 11th edition. This week we bring you news of some thrifty inventions, tales of courage, progress in our fight against COVID-19 and of course, the number of recoveries which continue to ascend.

Dexamethasone Could Be A Silver Bullet Against COVID-19

The whole world has been waiting with wide-eyed anticipation for a drug that can cure coronavirus. And Dexamethasone has shown promise in its initial stages by lowering the risk of death in the more vulnerable category of patients. Reports claim that 19 out of 20 patients recovered without getting admitted to a hospital. What’s more, it’s relatively cheap as well.

Number Of Recovered Nears 42-Lakh Mark

The number of people that have recovered from coronavirus worldwide has increased by more than six lakh in the past week. The total cases in India might be around 3.80 lakh but the recovery rate is a healthy 54 per cent at the moment.

Community Warriors Get Car As Reward

Two individuals have been rewarded with cars for their voluntary community services in the United States. One is a female Uber driver who has been buying and delivering up to 60 meals a day to frontline workers. Her service was noticed by Jada Pinkett Smith, who will gift her an ‘eco-friendly’ car.

In a similar turn of events, a teenager in an American state voluntarily took to cleaning up after the protests. Not only was his 10-hour labour that began at 2 AM appreciated, but he also received a full college scholarship and a Ford Mustang.

Affordable, Comfortable And Reusable Masks Made With Help From IIT, AIIMS

A design firm has built industrial use masks with assistance and inputs from IIT Delhi and doctors from AIIMS. Reports suggest it can be worn for long hours and also be reused. These qualities should come in quite handy for frontline medical workers.

Plastic Bottles Recycled Into Face Shields

Mounting plastic waste and shortage of PPE have been a growing concern ever since the pandemic started taking its toll. However, a startup in Uganda is recycling waste and creating face shields out of plastic remains. Their services are not only beneficial to the community but also mother nature.

