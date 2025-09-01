Electric Vehicles In Maharashtra Need Not Pay Tolls On These Roads

There will be no toll tax on major highways like the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway, and the Atal-Setu Trans Harbour Link

If you’re driving an electric vehicle in Maharashtra, here’s some good news for you. In order to accelerate EV adoption, the Maharashtra government has announced a 100 percent toll tax waiver for EVs plying on major highways and expressways in the state, as part of the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy 2025.

Highways Included In This Policy

The state is providing 100 percent toll exemption on major highways like Yashwatrao Chavan Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway from Nagpur to Mumbai, and the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri–Nhava Sheva Atal Setu Trans Harbour Link from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai.

Note that this is applicable only to pure electric passenger vehicles. The government has also indicated that it is considering phased toll waivers on other state highways.

Also Read: Cars Could Get More Affordable By Diwali 2025 As Union Government Plans To Introduce Cheaper GST Rates

Other Steps For EV Adoption

To further enhance travel convenience for electric vehicles, the Maharashtra government is working on expanding charging infrastructure across the state. As per the policy, a charging station will be set up every 25 km along state and national highways.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Transport Department and oil marketing companies to set up at least one fast-charging station at every fuel pump. Additionally, all Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus stations will be equipped with at least one charging station within the premises.

Demand Incentives For EVs

The state government is also offering demand incentives to promote EV sales in Maharashtra. As per the draft issued, 1,00,000 electric 2-wheelers will be offered with an incentive of up to Rs 10,000, whereas 10,000 electric cars are eligible for a maximum demand incentive of up to Rs 1.5 lakh. Interestingly, there are no registration fees for the purchase of EVs in Maharashtra.

The new Maharashtra EV policy aims to create sustainable connectivity between major cities in the state. The toll tax exemption is a significant step towards reducing travel costs for EVs, and when combined with a robust charging infrastructure, it is expected to give a strong boost to electric vehicle adoption.

What are your thoughts? Should toll tax exemptions for EVs be implemented across all major highways in India? Share your views in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.