Amit Jain, CarDekho Group CEO and Co-Founder, as well as new Shark, has invested Rs 5 crore in Medulance, in exchange for 5 percent of the company.

CarDekho Group has now integrated Medulance into its app and website, with the goal of providing people with medical emergency services. Medulance is an onboard GPS enabled ambulance service provider in India that pitched its idea on the Shark Tank TV show. Our CEO and Co-Founder, Amit Jain, made the deal by investing Rs 5 crore in exchange for 5 percent of the company.

The interlinking of the Medulance service on CarDekho’s app and website aims to help reduce the number of road fatalities in India. Through the mobile app, anyone can book or call an ambulance in case of an emergency. This works exactly how you book cab services on your smartphone.

The Medulance ambulance service is already present in 500 cities acrossIndia. Commenting on the partnership, Amit Jain, CEO and C0-Founder, CarDekho Group, has said “India reports one of the highest numbers of fatalities caused by road accidents every year, cutting short great life stories. About half of these lives can be saved if the injured receive timely access to medical care, and Medulance is playing a pivotal role in bridging this gap. As a responsible group, CarDekho has integrated Medulance on its mobile app and website, and is playing its part in helping create awareness about a service that can help save lives.”

