CarDekho Group to offer an immersive experience of Auto Expo 2023 to 45 million people

Modified On Dec 16, 2022 08:08 AM By CarDekho

The Auto Expo is coming back and we'll be there to bring you all the best content from it

Auto Expo, Asia's largest automotive event, will return in 2023 after a hiatus of three years and CarDekho Group, country’s leading Auto-tech company that operates top automotive sites like CarDekho.com, Zigwheels.com, Powerdrift and BikeDekho.com, has geared up to bring an immersive experience of this event to millions of auto-enthusiasts in the country. The company will be setting up a dedicated platform to host content from the Auto Expo 2023 and make it accessible to petrolheads and automobile lovers across the country free of cost.

CarDekho's dedicated platform for Auto Expo 2023 will provide viewers with all the essential information about Asia's largest automotive event, including new launches, vehicle showcases, concept displays, and more, becoming a one-stop destination for those who will not be able to attend the event slated from 13 January to 18 January 2023 in Greater Noida. CarDekho anticipated that this platform will benefit around 45 million viewers who will not be able to physically attend the event.

Mayank Jain, CEO, New Auto Business – CarDekho Group, said, "The Auto Expo is returning after three years and there is a lot of excitement among automobile enthusiasts. However, things have changed post pandemic and there is still some apprehension among people to physically attend the event. For such people, and for those from other parts of India who cannot travel to Auto Expo, CarDekho is bringing the event to them. Our editorial teams will be present at the event and provide high-quality coverage from the expo to the people on their smartphones and computers at a one-stop destination."

The editorial teams from PowerDrift, Zigwheels, CarDekho, and BikeDekho will extensively cover the automobile expo to curate content that will be hosted on CarDekho's AutoExpo 2023 platform. Enthusiasts, OEMs, and auto afficionados will have access to over 145 videos and 120 articles hosted on this platform. They will also be able to view live streaming of important launches and unveilings at the convenience of their smartphones and laptops, thereby not missing out on important events at the coming Auto Expo.

This year's Auto Expo marks the return of the Asia's largest automotive show after a hiatus of three years. It will see participation from a variety of carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Kia, Hyundai, Tata Motors, MG Motor India, etc. The event will also see participation from two-wheeler makers such as Okinawa, Hero Electric, Tork Motors, and more.