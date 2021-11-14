Published On Nov 14, 2021 02:25 PM By Dhruv

If you want a new car under Rs 10 lakh, you have a raft of petrol options (with a few of them offering CNG as well). But with diesel, your choices are limited

An engine is, of course, the most integral part of a car and a critical criterion for buying a new vehicle. Developing an engine requires quite the investment, and that's why carmakers generally offer similar engines in different cars. In this report, we take a look at the various engines carmakers have to offer under Rs 10 lakh:

Note: We only included engines available in at least one variant of a car priced below Rs 10 lakh. So, a few variants with certain engine-transmission combinations might exceed the ex-showroom value of Rs 10 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki

Fuel type Petrol Petrol Petrol Petrol Petrol Petrol Petrol Displacement 0.8-litre 1.0-litre 1.0-litre 1.2-litre 1.2-litre 1.2-litre 1.5-litre Engine configuration Inline 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated. Available with CNG as well. Inline 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated. Available with CNG as well. Inline 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated. Inline 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated. Available with CNG as well. Inline 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated. Inline 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated with mild hybrid system. Inline 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated with mild hybrid and CNG as well. Max Power 48PS (Petrol) / 41PS (CNG) 68PS (Petrol) / 60PS (CNG) 67PS 73PS (Petrol) / 63PS (CNG) 83PS 90PS 105PS Peak Torque 69Nm (Petrol)/60Nm (CNG) 90Nm (Petrol) / 78Nm (CNG) 89Nm 98Nm (Petrol) / 85Nm (CNG) 113Nm 113Nm 138Nm Transmission options 5-speed MT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT (Petrol only) 5-speed MT / AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT/ CVT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 4-speed AT Cars With This Engine Alto WagonR, S-Presso Celerio Eeco WagonR, Ignis, Baleno* Swift***, Dzire***, Baleno Vitara Brezza**, Ertiga****, S-Cross, Ciaz, XL6

* The automatic transmission in the case of the Baleno is a CVT and not an AMT.

** The mild hybrid system is only available with the automatic transmission on the Vitara Brezza.

*** The Swift and Dzire only get a start/stop system and not the entire mild-hybrid setup.

**** The Ertiga is the only car that gets a CNG kit with the 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki is India's leading carmaker, and it's no surprise that it has quite a few engines in its portfolio. In fact, all its engines are available in at least one variant of a car under Rs 10 lakh. Maruti has six petrol engines, making it the mass-market manufacturer with the most petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh.

These engines power a range of hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, and even MPVs! Maruti also offers an automatic transmission option with four of its six engines. The remaining two are used in the Alto and Eeco, and people buying these cars aren't really looking for an automatic transmission.

Maruti also offers many cars with factory-fitted CNG kits. The Alto, WagonR, S-Presso, Eeco, and even the Ertiga are available with a CNG kit from the factory.

A couple of the Maruti engines also feature a mild-hybrid system. These add features like start/stop and also help in boosting fuel efficiency.

Hyundai

Fuel type Petrol Petrol Petrol Petrol Petrol Diesel Diesel Displacement 1.1-litre 1.2-litre 1.0-litre 1.0-litre 1.5-litre 1.2-litre 1.5-litre Engine configuration Inline 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated. Available with CNG as well. Inline 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated. Available with CNG as well. Inline 3-cylinder, turbocharged. Inline 3-cylinder, turbocharged. Inline 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated. Inline 4-cylinder, turbocharged. Inline 4-cylinder, turbocharged. Max Power 69PS (Petrol) / 60PS (CNG) 83PS (Petrol) / 69PS (CNG) 100PS 120PS 115PS 75PS 100PS Peak Torque 99Nm (Petrol) / 85Nm (CNG) 114Nm (Petrol) / 95Nm (CNG) 172Nm 172Nm 144Nm 190Nm 240Nm Transmission options 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT (Petrol only) 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT (Petrol only)/ CVT (i20 only) 5-speed MT 6-speed MT (Venue only) / 6-speed iMT** / 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / CVT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 6-speed MT Cars With This Engine Santro Grand i10 Nios, Aura*, i20*, Venue* Grand i10 Nios, Aura i20, Venue, Verna** Verna, Creta Grand i10 Nios, Aura i20, Venue

* The Aura, i20, and Venue are not available with a CNG option. The Venue also doesn’t get any automatic transmission with the 1.2-litre engine.

** The iMT gearbox is a clutchless manual transmission.

Hyundai takes the cake when it comes to offering the most number of engines under Rs 10 lakh -- seven, if you count both petrol and diesel engines. More importantly, unlike Maruti, Hyundai also offers turbocharged petrol engines in multiple models.

As far as automatic transmissions are concerned, Hyundai does a good job of offering it with most of its engines. Some engines see a change in power and torque output when mated to an automatic transmission as well.

Hyundai cars, however, don’t get any sort of mild-hybrid system, unlike the Marutis.

Kia

Fuel type Petrol Petrol Petrol Diesel Displacement 1.2-litre 1.0-litre 1.5-litre 1.5-litre Engine configuration Inline 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated. Inline 3-cylinder, turbocharged. Inline 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated. Inline 4-cylinder, turbocharged. Max Power 83PS 120PS 115PS 100PS Peak Torque 115Nm 172Nm 144Nm 240Nm Transmission options 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / iMT / CVT 6-speed MT Cars With This Engine Sonet Sonet Seltos Sonet

Kia shares all its engines with Hyundai as they are both part of the same parent company. However, there are slight changes when it comes to transmissions. Remember that while Kia offers petrol and diesel engines, it has fewer options on its roster as it sells lesser models in India (compared to Hyundai).

Most Kia engines come with the option of manual and automatic transmissions. Moreover, you get an iMT clutchless manual (also available in Hyundai cars), a mix of manual and automatic. Kia's diesel engine under Rs 10 lakh doesn't get an automatic transmission, although you do get the two-pedal convenience when you go beyond that price bracket.

Just like Hyundai, Kia also doesn't have any kind of mild-hybrid system.

Tata

Fuel type Petrol Petrol Petrol Diesel Diesel Displacement 1.2-litre 1.2-litre 1.2-litre 1.5-litre 1.5-litre Engine configuration Inline 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated. Inline 3-cylinder, turbocharged. Inline 3-cylinder, turbocharged. Inline 4-cylinder, turbocharged. Inline 4-cylinder, turbocharged. Max Power 86PS 110PS 120PS 90PS 110PS Peak Torque 113Nm 140Nm 170Nm 200Nm 260Nm Transmission options 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT 5-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT Cars With This Engine Tiago, Tiago NRG, Tigor, Punch, Altroz* Altroz Nexon Altroz Nexon

* The Altroz is only available with a manual transmission.

While Tata offers a good mix of petrol and diesel engines under Rs 10 lakh, its smaller cars like the Tiago, Tigor, and Punch only get a naturally aspirated petrol. The diesel engines are available only with the relatively larger Altroz and Nexon (which also get turbocharged petrol engines).

Apart from the Altroz, all Tata cars in this price bracket get an optional automatic configuration. Please note that the carmaker only offers AMT gearboxes with these; none of its cars here get a mild-hybrid system.

Mahindra

Fuel type Petrol Petrol Diesel Diesel Diesel Displacement 1.2-litre 1.2-litre 1.5-litre 1.5-litre 1.5-litre Engine configuration Inline 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated. Inline 3-cylinder, turbocharged. Inline 4-cylinder, turbocharged. Inline 4-cylinder, turbocharged. Inline 4-cylinder, turbocharged. Max Power 82PS 110PS 76PS 100PS 116PS Peak Torque 115Nm 200Nm 210Nm 260Nm 300Nm Transmission options 5-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT Cars With This Engine KUV100 XUV300 Bolero Bolero Neo XUV300

Mahindra has two petrol offerings in its portfolio: KUV100 and XUV300. It uses a naturally aspirated petrol engine for the former, and turbocharged petrol for the latter. All other cars from Mahindra under Rs 10 lakh get a diesel engine only, and with the Bolero and Bolero Neo, you don’t get even an automatic transmission. The XUV300 diesel, however, does get an optional automatic.

Mahindra doesn’t offer any kind of hybrid setup.

Skoda/Volkswagen

Fuel type Petrol Petrol Displacement 1.0-litre 1.0-litre Engine configuration Inline 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated. Inline 3-cylinder, turbocharged. Max Power 76PS 110PS Peak Torque 95Nm 175Nm Transmission options 5-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Cars With This Engine Polo Polo, Vento, Rapid

Both Skoda and Volkswagen sell only petrol vehicles in India, and that is why the duo only has two petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh. The naturally aspirated 1.0-litre engine is only available with the Polo (and with manual transmission). On the other hand, the turbocharged engine is offered in multiple cars and can be had with an optional automatic.

Neither carmaker offers any kind of hybrid setup.

Renault/Nissan

Fuel type Petrol Petrol Petrol Petrol Petrol Petrol Displacement 0.8-litre 1.0-litre 1.2-litre 1.0-litre 1.0-litre 1.5-litre Engine configuration Inline 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated. Inline 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated. Inline 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated. Inline 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated. Inline 3-cylinder, turbocharged. Inline 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated. Max Power 54PS 68PS 68PS (MT) / 77PS (CVT) 72PS 100PS 106PS Peak Torque 72Nm 91Nm 104Nm 96Nm 160Nm / 152Nm (CVT only) 142Nm Transmission options 5-speed MT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / CVT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / CVT 5-speed MT Cars With This Engine Kwid, redi-Go Kwid, redi-Go Go, Go+ Triber, Kiger, Magnite* Kiger, Magnite Kicks, Duster

* Magnite is only available with a manual transmission.

Renault and Nissan (along with sub-brand Datsun) are the other petrol-only carmakers in India, but they do have a bunch of engines to offer under Rs 10 lakh. The Kwid and redi-Go get the smallest engine of the lot (that too only with manual transmission).

The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol can be found in the Triber, Magnite, and Kiger. This engine also powers the Kwid and redi-Go, but in a detuned state. It gets an automatic transmission on all cars, except the Magnite.

There is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine, only found on the Datsun Go and Go+ (teamed with a manual transmission and a CVT). The similarly sized turbocharged engine is saved for the Kiger and Magnite, and that gets a CVT transmission as well.

The larger 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine powers Renault and Nissan’s biggest cars, the Duster and Kicks, respectively. There is no hybrid setup on any of the above cars.

Honda

Fuel type Petrol Petrol Diesel Displacement 1.2-litre 1.5-litre 1.5-litre diesel Engine configuration Inline 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated. Inline 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated. Inline 4-cylinder, turbocharged. Max Power 90PS 119PS 100PS / 80PS (CVT) Peak Torque 110Nm 145Nm 200Nm / 160Nm (CVT) Transmission options 5-speed MT / CVT 5-speed MT 6-speed MT / CVT Cars With This Engine Jazz, WR-V*, Amaze City 4th gen Amaze

* The WR-V is only available with a manual transmission.

Honda offers two petrol and one diesel engine under Rs 10 lakh, but there are limitations. The smallest petrol engine is available with a manual and a CVT transmission on most cars. The larger unit is only available with a manual transmission, that too only in the fourth-gen City. The diesel engine is the same across Honda’s range of cars, although it only gets an automatic transmission with the Amaze. There is no hybrid setup on any Honda car.

Toyota

Fuel type Petrol Petrol Petrol Displacement 1.2-litre 1.2-litre hybrid 1.5-litre Engine configuration Inline 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated. Inline 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated with mild hybrid system. Inline 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated with mild hybrid system. Max Power 83PS 90PS 105PS Peak Torque 113Nm 113Nm 138Nm Transmission options 5-speed MT / CVT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT / 4-speed AT Cars With This Engine Glanza Glanza Urban Cruiser*

*The mild hybrid system is only available with the automatic transmission option in the Urban Cruiser.

Toyota only sells the Glanza and Urban Cruiser (both rebadged Maruti cars) for under Rs 10 lakh. This essentially means that the carmaker has no engine below the Rs 10 lakh mark. It uses the same Maruti engines as the Baleno and the Vitara Brezza, both of which get an optional automatic and a mild-hybrid setup.

Conclusion

Engine choices are crucial to new car buyers in the sub-10 lakh price bracket. The choices when it comes to diesel engines are limited, considering only Hyundai, Kia, Tata, Mahindra, and Honda offer them. Also, in this price range, only the petrol engines get a mild-hybrid setup.