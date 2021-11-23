After Smartphones, Oppo Is Now Eyeing Electric Vehicles

Modified On Nov 23, 2021 02:07 PM By Dhruv

Oppo is known for its low-cost, high-value smartphones in India, and now it could be looking to follow the same mantra with its EVs

Indian market by 2024. The news comes on the back of the Chinese smartphone manufacturer filing trademarks for selling EVs in India.

Oppo has yet to give out a statement verifying this latest development. However, considering multiple tech manufacturers -- Apple, Huawei, and Xiaomi -- have started taking baby steps in this direction, there could be some truth in the matter. That said, no technical details have yet been revealed about the reportedly upcoming Oppo EV.

The electric vehicle sector has been growing by leaps and bounds in India, with the number of four-wheeler EVs almost tripling in a little over a year. While currently, most of these cars are direct imports and cater to the luxury segment, offerings like the Tata Nexon and MG ZS EV have proved that there is a market for mass-market electrics as well.

With the advent of connected car tech, the intermingling of smartphones and cars has never been more pronounced. Now that a smartphone manufacturer is allegedly readying its first EV, it could go a long way in giving these companies better control over the integration of connected tech.

