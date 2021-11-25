Petrol And Diesel Cars Not Allowed To Enter Delhi For A Week

Published On Nov 25, 2021 11:22 AM By Dhruv

Delhi has been battling poor air quality over the past month, with even a lockdown implemented to improve the situation

The Delhi government has announced that petrol and diesel vehicles won’t be allowed entry into the capital, starting from November 27 - December 3, 2021. This restriction has been put in place to manage the worsening air pollution in the city.

As of the day of writing this report, Delhi’s air quality is ‘very poor’, with the AQI at 330.

The statement was issued by environment minister Gopal Rai, who clarified that CNG and electric vehicles are outside the purview of this mandate. Earlier, trucks were barred from entering Delhi (except those carrying essential goods) from November 18-21.

The government has yet to clarify how the restrictions would be implemented and policed, and if the residents of Delhi would be able to play their petrol and diesel cars inside city limits. This move will also throw a spanner in the works for working professionals who have to commute to Gurgaon or Noida in private vehicles.

As of now, it isn’t clear if the mandate is a blanket ban on all petrol and diesel cars, or if private vehicles and taxis would be outside its ambit. This is developing news, and we expect more clarity moving forward.