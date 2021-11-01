New BYD e6 Is An Electric MPV With A 415km Range, But You Can’t Buy It

Published On Nov 01, 2021 04:55 PM By Dhruv

The manufacturer, which enjoys Warren Buffett’s backing, has established itself in the electric power and commercial EV business

BYD (Build Your Dreams) has launched the e6 in India, an electric MPV priced at Rs 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). However, the electric MPV is only a B2B offering, meaning only businesses can place fleet orders for the vehicle, and it is only available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Chennai.

The e6 MPV has a 71.2kWh battery pack allowing the MPV to travel 520km on a single charge in the city. This figure drops down to 415km when you factor in highway travel as well. The claimed ranges are according to the WLTC (Worldwide harmonised Light-duty vehicles Test Cycles) standard. There isn’t much performance on tap and the e6 makes do with a 95PS electric motor that puts out 180Nm. These modest numbers mean that the e6 only has a top speed of 130kmph.

Also See: Latest Cars In India

It’s capable of charging via both AC and DC current. When using DC fast charging, the charge in the batteries can go from 30 to 80 percent in 35 minutes. Regenerative braking also tops up the batteries and can work from as low as 2kmph. And for an extra Rs 45,000, BYD offers a 7kW AC wall charger with the e6.

It's loaded in the features section as well. You get LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, leather-wrapped seats, a 10.1-inch rotatable touchscreen, and a CN95 air filtration system. It offers seating for five with 580 litres of boot space. BYD is offering a three-year/125,000km (whichever is earlier) warranty for the car, battery cell warranty of eight years/500,000km (whichever is earlier), and an electric motor warranty of eight years/150,000km.

Also See: Latest EVs In India

Speaking on the launch of the new model, Shrirang Joshi, sales head, electric passenger vehicle, BYD India, said “We are extremely happy to finally bring our globally tested all-new e6 to the Indian market. Focusing on safety, reliability, interior space as well as economic viability, we feel that the all-new e6 will be a hit in the Indian B2B market. We have also focused on improving the driving experience with some of the best-in-class features both in terms of driving comfort and interior features. The total cost of ownership will tremendously benefit our customers and the segment, overall. Thrilled to be a part of India’s EV revolution, we will roll out more product ranges in the future.”

While BYD might be a new name for you, the company has existed in India for years, and has been quite active in the commercial electric buses segment.

Read More on : BYD E6 Automatic