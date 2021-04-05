Kia Sonet 7-seater SUV To Be Unveiled In Indonesia On April 8

Published On Apr 05, 2021 03:53 PM By Sonny

The smallest Kia SUV is about to get an extra row of seats in Indonesia

Indonesia-spec Kia Sonet is longer than what we get here but it has the same wheelbase.

It is unlikely to get any exterior changes to accommodate the extra row of seats.

Kia is expected to offer the same features, dashboard design, and engine option as regular Sonet.

Indonesian Sonet is only offered with the 115PS 1.5-litre petrol engine with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

The seven-seater Sonet is unlikely to be brought to India.

The Kia Sonet SUV debuted in the second half of 2020 and the Korean carmaker is now preparing to unveil a seven-seater version of the model in Indonesia on April 8. It will likely be limited to its debut market.

While the Sonet is a sub-4m offering in India, the Indonesia-spec model has an overall length of 4,120mm even though both versions have the same 2,500mm wheelbase. The new seven-seater version in Indonesia is unlikely to feature any exterior changes, unlike the Hyundai Alcazar based on the Creta. Such compact 7-seaters are quite popular in Indonesia.

The new seven-seater version is expected to get the same dashboard and feature list. It will come with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, and ventilated front seats. The middle row seats will likely get the slide and tumble feature for access to the new third row in the back. With no added length, this three-row Sonet is expected to have no luggage space whatsoever with all seats in use.

Under the bonnet, Kia offers the Sonet with the 1.5-litre petrol engine only with the choice of manual and CVT automatic transmissions in Indonesia. Its seven-seater iteration is expected to be offered with the same. It seems Kia will not give this three-row Sonet a different moniker. It’s also unlikely to bring this version to India.

