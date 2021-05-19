Jeep And PSA Tie Up With Foxconn To Develop Digital Cockpits And Connected Services

Modified On May 20, 2021 10:05 AM By Dhruv

The foray into digital feature sets over the last few years has pushed more and more carmakers to tie up with tech manufacturers

FCA, Jeep’s parent company, and PSA recently came together to form Stellantis, a 50-50 merger of the two automotive conglomerates. This merger has now embarked on a joint venture with Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn to develop digital cockpits for cars, along with connected car services. The name of this joint venture is Mobile Drive.

Such auto-tech partnerships are not shocking as cars over the past few years have been becoming heavily reliant on electronics to offer a new experience. The joint venture is aimed at combining the car manufacturing acumen of Stellantis with Foxconn’s proficiency in the software and hardware business. The predicted outcome of this will be a new-age cabin for Stellantis vehicles that will offer a rich feature set, great entertainment value, and most of all, a seamlessly connected experience when you are on the road.

All products developed by Mobile Drive will not be exclusive to Stellantis but will be available to other manufacturers as well in the free market. This joint venture will majorly focus on infotainment systems, telematics and bringing the power of cloud systems to a car. The software side of this will focus on artificial intelligence-based applications, 5G communication, upgraded over-the-air services, e-commerce opportunities and smart cockpit integrations.

Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer at Stellantis, said this on the matter, “Today, there’s something that matters just as much as beautiful design or innovative technology, it’s how the features inside our vehicles improve the lives of our customers. Software is a strategic move for our industry and Stellantis intends to lead with Mobile Drive, a company that will enable the swift development of connectivity features and services that mark the next great evolution of our industry, just as electrification technology has.”