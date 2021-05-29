Drive-through Covid-19 Vaccination Available This Weekend In Gurugram

Modified On May 29, 2021 05:27 PM By Sonny

This one has been organised at Candor Techspace and does not require pre-registration

The drive-through style of temporary vaccination camps continue with another one being hosted on May 30 in Gurugram. This one has been organised at Candor Techspace (Sector-48), a corporate venue rather than a mall’s parking lot.

This vaccination camp is offering the Covaxin vaccine to citizens aged 45 years or older, for either their first or second shot. One does not need to pre-register on CoWin to try and get vaccinated at this camp. Instead, people can use the Park+ app to check the real-time availability of vaccination slots, drive to the camp and get the jab while sitting in the safety of their vehicle. However, only 250 doses will be available and people will be vaccinated on a first-come, first-served basis. The camp starts from 9AM, so it is advisable to queue up on time.

One of the reasons drive-through vaccinations are proving to be popular in these urban areas is due to the ease of access along with the safety and privacy of your car’s cabin. You can also read the personal experience of one of our team members to know more about the usual process of a drive-through vaccination.

It has been organised by Park+, an app-based parking solutions provider, in collaboration with the corporate site and the Health Department of Haryana. Such examples of private-state cooperation are likely to ease some of the difficulties in the ongoing vaccination drive to combat Covid-19. The organiser has been setting up similar drive-through vaccination camps in Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon over the past few weeks and this trend is likely to continue. If you or someone you know is within the eligible age bracket and yet to be vaccinated, you can keep up to date on such camps via either the organiser or from your local information bulletins.