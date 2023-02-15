Modified On Feb 15, 2023 03:30 PM By Tarun

P.M. Narendra Modi inaugurated the new stretch on February 12, which reduces the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur

A head-on collision between a Maruti Dzire and a ‘jugaad’ tractor has been reported on the new expressway.

The accident took place near Dausa, which is the end of the expressway.

The tractor illegally entered the expressway that too from the wrong side.

Two people have been critically injured in this accident and are currently under medical treatment.

This expressway does not allow tractors, three-wheelers or two-wheelers since they pose an accident threat.

Accidents are inevitable and, on national highways, are unfortunately a common thing. The latest, much talked about expressway of the country, the Delhi-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It’s in the headlines again for reporting its first major accident, which happened just the day after it was inaugurated and made open to the public.

The head-on collision between a Maruti Dzire sedan and a ‘jugaad’ was reported in Dhanawar area, near Dausa, which is the end/start of the expressway. jugaad is an improvised Indian version of a vehicle, where different parts of different vehicles are combined to make one. The jugaad in this case is a makeshift tractor with a carriage at the back.

The jugaad entered the expressway illegally, that too from the wrong side. This happened as the toll booth was not operational till the midnight of December 14, and without any supervision, the tractor entered the highway. Both the vehicles were totalled and two people were critically injured in the accident.

Usually, slow-moving vehicles like trucks, buses, and tractors and smaller vehicles like auto rickshaws and two-wheelers are not allowed on high-speed highways. Expressways have a speed limit of up to 120kmph and it becomes dangerous for vehicles other than four-wheelers to ply on these roads. That’s why most of these expressways have police surveillance which monitors the entry and exit of vehicles.

The Delhi-Dausa stretch stretches up to 246 kms, which reduces the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to around 3.5 hours. With eight-lane highways and a speed limit of up to 120kmph, cars can have nice uninterrupted stretches for driving. This stretch is a part of the Mumbai-Delhi expressway which is expected to be ready by the end of 2023. The travel time between the capital and the financial capital would be reduced by half, to 12 hours.

