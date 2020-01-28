China’s Great Wall Motors To Hold Global Premiere Of SUV Concept At Auto Expo 2020

Published On Jan 28, 2020 07:44 PM By Dhruv

GWM will showcase its global lineup of SUVs under the Haval brand as well as its EVs

Great Wall Motors has acquired Chevrolet’s Talegaon plant to set up production.

It will hold the world premiere of the Haval Concept H at Auto Expo 2020.

We will also get to see Concept Vision 2025, which showcases some futuristic tech.

First-ever GWM Haval SUV is expected to make it to the market by 2021.

Great Wall Motors is a Chinese carmaker that is now setting up shop in India. The company has already acquired Chevrolet’s Talegaon plant to set up its manufacturing base in India. While we already knew it was coming to the Auto Expo 2020, GWM has now revealed what we can expect at its pavilion.

The main attraction will be the global premiere of their Haval Concept H. GWM has not disclosed any details but since Haval makes only SUVs, it is safe to assume that the Concept H will also be one. Furthermore, we believe it could be a compact SUV that will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

Apart from Concept H, Haval will also be showcasing its lineup of SUVs including H9, which is a Fortuner rival, and the F7, a Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson rival. We will also get to see EVs from GWM like the Ora R1.

GWM will also showcase the Concept Vision 2025, which they had displayed at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show. It will come with a full-windscreen HUD, facial recognition, biometric tech that will replace a traditional key, and more such technology.

GWM will reveal its India plans at the expo. We expect it to launch its first product for India in early 2021.