CarDekho Group Unveils AI-Driven Mobility Solutions at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

CarDekho Group, India’s auto-tech and fintech solutions provider, unveiled its transformative AI-driven innovations at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, redefining the automotive ecosystem for automakers, dealerships, and consumers. These technology solutions have been designed to address the main challenges across various industries by using advanced analytics, immersive AR/VR technologies, and multilingual AI voice assistants to streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and deliver actionable insights.

For carmakers, CarDekho’s AI tools provide a great level of market insights, immersive brand-building experiences, cost-effective marketing and well-structured go-to-market strategies. On the dealership front, carmakers can benefit from increased lead conversion rates, round-the-clock AI support, and improved inventory management, ensuring seamless operations and enhanced customer loyalty. Consumers at the heart of these innovations experience a simplified car-buying journey through personalised recommendations, virtual showrooms, instant reliable assistance, transparent transactions, and accessibility across multiple channels.

Mayank Jain, CEO of New Auto (CarDekho Group), commented "As the industry gears up for 2025 and beyond, adopting newer technologies in order to get closer to your customers becomes even more critical for brands to stay relevant. AI will be the cornerstone of all systems and processes in the industry going forward, especially around user experience and customer acquisition. At CarDekho, we are committed to reshaping the mobility landscape through pioneering advancements in AI and our extensive suite of AI-powered products. These innovations enable brands and users to forge more meaningful connections."

Visitors to the CarDekho exhibition can enjoy an engaging AI Experience Zone featuring live demonstrations, an AR/ VR studio, and activities showcasing the real-life applications of these technologies. The solutions empower stakeholders with hyper-personalised experiences, sustainable practices, and data-driven decision-making, aligning with CarDekho’s vision of creating a smarter, more inclusive, and technology-driven mobility ecosystem. You can visit our stall at Hall No. 11 to check out all the innovative technologies mentioned above.

