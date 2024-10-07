2024 Tata Nexon EV Red Dark Arrives At Dealerships

Published On Oct 07, 2024 01:51 PM By Shreyash for Tata Nexon EV

The Red Dark edition of the Nexon EV comes at a premium of Rs 70,000 over the regular Dark edition

The Tata Nexon EV has been introduced in the Red Dark edition, which was earlier available with the pre-facelifted version of the Nexon ICE (internal combustion engine). It was discontinued during the launch of the refreshed Nexon in 2023. The red and black edition of the Nexon EV is based on its top-spec Empowered Plus long range variant, priced at Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Customers can now check out the Nexon EV Red Dark in person as the units have now reached some dealerships across the country.

Though the Nexon EV Red Dark has a slightly different carbon black exterior shade, it still looks exactly the same as the regular Dark edition from the outside. Up front, it features all-black treatment on the bumper and skid plate, and all of it is enhanced by connected LED DRLs which also come with welcome and goodbye animations. However, the 2024 version of the Nexon EV does not have the red highlights that were present on the bumper and around the fog lights of the pre-facelift Red Dark edition of the Nexon

The all-black theme continues along the sides and rear of the vehicle. The Nexon EV Red Dark rides on 16-inch all-black alloy wheels, and at the rear, it features an all-black bumper and skid plate. Similar to the front, the rear of the Nexon EV Red Dark also includes connected LED taillights with welcome and goodbye animations. The ‘Nexon.EV’ badge on the tailgate also gets a black treatment.

Inside the Nexon EV Red Dark edition, you get an all-black dashboard with red stitching running below the AC vents. The only change Nexon EV Red Dark gets over the regular Dark edition is the red leatherette seat upholstery.

Also Check Out: Tata Nexon CNG vs Tata Punch CNG: Specifications Compared

No changes have been made to the features list of the electric SUV’s Red Dark edition, save for the inclusion of a panoramic sunroof. It gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and an 8-speaker JBL sound system. Additionally, this electric SUV also comes with V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) charging functionalities.

Occupant safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function.

Battery Pack And Range

Tata is offering the Nexon EV Red Dark only with the larger 45 kWh battery pack. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 45 kWh Claimed Range (MIDC) 489 km No. of Electric Motor 1 Power 150 PS Torque 215 Nm

MIDC - Modified Indian Drive Cycle

The Nexon EV also comes with smaller battery pack options. The details are as follows:

Battery Pack 30 kWh 40.5 kWh Claimed Range (MIDC) 275 km 390 km No. of Electric Motor 1 1 Power 129 PS 145 PS Torque 215 Nm 215 Nm

Price & Rivals

Tata Nexon EV Red Dark Tata Nexon EV Dark Rs 17.19 lakh Rs 16.49 lakh

The Red Dark version of the Nexon EV is Rs 70,000 more expensive than its regular Dark edition. The Nexon EV rivals the Mahindra XUV 400 EV, and can be regarded as an affordable alternative to the Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Nexon EV Automatic