Tata Sold 2 Lakh Electric Cars In India Till Date, Introduces 45-day Celebration Offers On Its EVs

As a part of 45-day celebration, new customers can avail up to Rs 50,000 exchange bonus, along with 100 percent on-road finance

Tata was one of the first automakers in India to take the initiative in expanding its electric car portfolio. Starting with the Tata Tigor EV, Tata’s current EV lineup now includes five electric vehicles: Tata Tiago EV, Tata Tigor EV, Tata Punch EV, Tata Nexon EV, and Tata Curvv EV. The Indian automaker has now sold 2 lakh electric cars in the country. To celebrate this milestone, Tata has introduced several benefits for both existing and new customers.

New Customers

As a first-time customer, you can avail following benefits on new Tata EVs:

Exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000

0 Down Payment, 100 percent on road financing

Curvv EV and Nexon EV customers will get free access to Tata Power charging outlets for 6 months

Free of cost home charger installation along with 7.2 kW AC charger

Existing Tata EV Customers

If you are an existing Tata EV user, you can avail loyalty bonus of up to Rs 50,000 for upgrading to Tata Nexon EV or Tata Curvv EV.

Existing Tata ICE Customers

If you currently have an ICE Tata car, you can avail loyalty bonus of up to Rs 20,000 on Tata Curvv EV and Tata Nexon EV.

Upcoming EVs From Tata

Tata is further set to expand its EV portfolio in the country, and the next EV on the cars is the Tata Harrier EV. It was recently shown in the production avatar at the Auto Expo 2025. Tata has also confirmed that the Harrier EV will come with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain. In coming years, Tata is also expected to launch Safari EV, and Sierra EV.

What are your thoughts on Tata EVs and are you planning to buy one? If yes, which one and why? Comment below…