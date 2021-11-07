Published On Nov 07, 2021 02:37 PM By Tarun

Here’s our detailed photo gallery of Mumbai’s coolest new hangout

Mumbaikars might not be associated with the experience of watching a movie under the sky, under the stars. While we have drive-in restaurants and coffee all over the city, Mumbai just got India’s first roof-top drive-in theatre at the Jio World Drive mall. The new theatre is located in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on top of the mall with a car capacity of 290 cars.

Interestingly, it's built at the same place where Mumbai got its first drive-in theatre in 1977. The vibes are traditional but the experience is all modern. So here’s your photo guide to the BKC drive-in theatre and for you to experience it with us.

Location And How To Get There

The drive-in theatre is located on the top-floor of the Jio World Drive mall in BKC. There’s a separate entrance for the theatre and you can enter only from there. There are two entrances but the right one is in front of the Central Excise Residential Complex (you can also put this on Google Maps).

Ticket Prices And Entry Rules

Stating the obvious, you need to have your own car to enter the theatre. The prices start from Rs 1,200 per car. One ticket covers only two passengers and each car must not seat more than four people, even if you’re taking a 7-seater SUV/MPV. Tickets can be booked through BookMyShow, PayTm, any other third-party app or directly from PVR’s website.

What’s The Drive-In Theatre's Capacity?

The theatre can accommodate 290 cars at one time. You have 11 rows to choose from though they will be parked in this order: sedans, hatchbacks, and SUVs. This is to ensure that there’s no viewing obstruction.

What’s also good is that there’s a lot of passageway between two rows for a car of any size to move around. If you want to exit the theatre in the midst of the movie, you can easily reverse the car and exit the venue, without disturbing other viewers.

Places To Eat?

The theatre has many food trucks parked serving a variety of options. The regular movie menu comprises popcorn, beverages, nachos and pizza. There are some themed food trucks as well offering Chinese, gourmet pizza, and Asian dishes. You’ll have to place the order by scanning a QR code in each bay.

Once the order is placed, the food is served in your car itself. Alternatively, you can just stroll through the place and order at the food trucks.

The Experience

PVR has nicely laid out artificial grass mats for every row on which you can park your car. You can also bring a mat and sit on the grass.

The movie is projected on a billboard-type screen and the speakers are placed right at the front. Those seated inside the car can also tune in to 88.5 FM frequency on the radio to get the audio through the car’s speakers. We tried it, but the audio was unclear. Hence, it’d be advisable to keep the windows down for better sound quality.

We had to adjust our seats properly for an optimal viewing experience, but it will be different for every car. For instance, we had reclined the seats of our Hyundai Grand i10 Nios completely but the IRVM (inside rearview mirror) was still creating a small obstruction. While front passengers still have plenty of room, a viewing room for those at the rear is limited. And if you’re tall (6 feet or more) then you would be better off sitting in front. The ideal setup would be with the front seats fully reclined and shorter people at the back.

Thanks to the windy weather on the day of our experience, sitting outside on the mats felt better. You would actually enjoy this experience in winter, sitting outside your car, and sipping a nice hot chocolate, coffee, or tea. Mumbaikars, you now have a new place to hang out at night.

Other FAQs

Is there an EV charging station? - Not in the theatre but inside the mall, yes. There are two charging stations that support fast charging. The users will have to pay the fee that they pay at other charging stations. Is it rain-compliant? - We were informed that the theatre is not rain-compliant as of now, but changes will be made soon. How many shows are screened in a day? - There are only two shows available throughout the day, one in the evening (7 PM) and one at night (9.55 PM).