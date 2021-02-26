MG Motor-Tata Power Sets Up First Fast EV Charging Station In Chennai

Published On Feb 26, 2021 07:47 PM By Rohit for MG ZS EV

As per the carmaker, this is the 22nd DC fast charging station set up across the country

MG Motor and Tata Power joined hands to establish 50kW and 60kW DC fast EV charging stations across the country. In order to expand the infrastructure, the MG Motor-Tata Power partnership has now set up a 50kW superfast charging station in Chennai.

The carmaker says it has so far installed 22 superfast charging stations in 17 cities of India, which is in line with the carmaker’s plans to offer a 5-way charging option to customers. Other four options comprise an AC fast charger, extended charging network, a plug-and-charge cable, and charge-on-the-go with RSA (roadside assistance).

MG has stated that this infrastructure can charge electric vehicles like the MG ZS EV up to 80 percent in 50 minutes. The latest charging station is available for all vehicles that are compatible with CCS fast-charging standard.

Here’s the official press release from the carmaker:

MG Motor and Tata Power deploy the first 50 kW superfast EV charging station at Chennai

The 50 kW public charging station will enable cars such as ZS EV to attain 80% charge in 50 minutes

Chennai, February 26, 2021: Rapidly advancing the EV infrastructure in India, MG Motor and Tata Power have deployed the 50 kW Superfast public EV charging station in Chennai. The inauguration ceremony was hosted at the MG Dealership on the 24th of February and inaugurated by Mr. N Mohan, Managing Director – Formulated Polymers limited.

The deployment is in line with MG’s vision to enhance the national EV charging ecosystem with 50 kW and 60 kW DC superfast charging stations. MG along with its partners has so far installed 22 superfast charging stations across 17 cities in India, which is the highest by any Auto OEM. The automaker’s charging infrastructure spans across major metropolitans like Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, and tier-2 cities such as Ahmedabad and Nagpur. The Chennai launch is the automaker’s fifth launch in 2021, close on the heels of Cochin, Coimbatore and Mangalore.

All vehicles compatible with the CCS fast-charging standard can use the latest EV charging station in Chennai. MG extends a 5-way charging ecosystem to its customers, including a free-of-cost AC fast-charger (installed at the customer’s home/office), extended charging network, a plug-and-charge cable onboard, and charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance). MG ZS EV – India’s First Pure Electric Internet SUV – can be charged from 0 to 80% in 50 minutes at the superfast charging station.

Speaking on the deployment, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India said, “At MG, we are building a CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) ecosystem aimed at meeting the future requirements of the country. Furthering our commitment to creating a 5-way charging infrastructure for our customers, the new stations will further augment the public and highway charging infrastructure. We are confident that the new EV charging station will go a long way in creating a sustainable, tech-driven future of the city.”

"We are thrilled to continue our strengthened association with MG Motor India by deploying the Chennai charging station. We will continue to provide a seamless charging experience to our customers. We wish to build a decent ecosystem for our potential EV customers in the future thereby, promoting the adoption of such green mobility solutions," said Mr. Rajesh Naik, Chief - Tata Power New Business Services.

The carmaker has also introduced the ‘EcoTree Challenge’, wherein ZS EV owners can participate in the ecological initiative and track their CO2 savings and national ranking in real-time.

Tata Power continues to cement its position as India’s leading integrated player in the EV charging space by deploying an extensive EV charging infrastructure of around 400 chargers across 45 different cities under the EZ Charge brand. They are located across commercial buildings, public places, highways, and other similar locations. With its state-of-the-art customized EV Charging solutions, Tata Power's partnership with MG Motor aims to ensure India is EV-ready. The focus is now on the transition to green mobility through various operating models, in line with their existing customer-centric approach.

In addition to this, the company also has a tie-up with Jaguar Land Rover & Tata Motors for setting up charging stations. They shall jointly set them up for Tata Motors' and their customers’ home charging requirements. Tata Power is now focused on key high-traffic highway locations for deploying its charging stations and plans to commission new fast chargers at a rapid pace.

