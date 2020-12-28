Jeep Compass India Facelift Teased Ahead Of Unveil On January 7

Modified On Dec 28, 2020 06:53 PM By Sonny

It features mild cosmetic tweaks and feature updates, some tailored for the Indian market

Compass facelift made its global debut earlier in 2020 in China.

Jeep has now teased the look of the Indian spec of the facelifted Compass SUV.

Will feature an updated cabin with a new dashboard design.

Feature updates are likely to include a 360-degree camera and a larger touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech.

The facelifted Compass is expected to offer the same engine options as the current model.

The facelifted Jeep Compass has already made its global debut in China but the India-spec model is due to be unveiled soon. The carmaker has now officially teased the new Compass’ arrival and the image also reveals some of the updates to expect on the facelifted model which will be unveiled on January 7.

Also read: Jeep Compass: Old vs New

Jeep’s China-spec Compass showed the updated front fascia with sleeker headlamps but the teaser image suggests that the India-spec model will have a different lighting setup. It has LED projector units instead of multi-reflector units. The mesh design behind the seven-slat grille will be a new studded pattern and there seems to be a camera housed inside the grille, which suggests that high-spec variants will offer a 360-degree camera.

The facelifted Compass is expected to feature tweaked taillamps too as part of the cosmetic update. There is no information on the interior of the India-spec model but the China-spec SUV featured a redesigned dashboard with a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system running new tech. Other expected feature updates include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a wireless charging pad.

In terms of engines, we expect the 2021 India-spec Compass to carry forward the same 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. The diesel unit makes 170PS and 350Nm with the choice of a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic. Its turbo-petrol engine produces 163PS and 250Nm and gets the option of a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Jeep prices the current Compass from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 27.60 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The facelifted model will likely attract a premium over these prices, especially for the mid- and top-spec variants.The Compass will continue to rival the likes of the MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV500. The 2021 Compass is expected to go on sale by February 2021 with bookings likely to begin at its unveiling.

Read More on : Jeep Compass Automatic