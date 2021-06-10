Apple Is In Talk With Chinese Manufacturers For Setting Up An EV Battery Factory In The US

Published On Jun 10, 2021 08:00 AM By Dhruv

Apple’s EV is expected to enter into production by 2024

A report published on the Reuters website has revealed that tech giant Apple is in talks with two Chinese manufacturers for setting up a battery factory in the US. The two companies in question are CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology) and BYD ( an EV manufacturer in China). Reuters cited multiple informed sources.

One of the conditions that Apple has put forward to these companies is that they build a battery factory in the US. This news was also confirmed by Jared Bernstein, who is a senior economic advisor to the White House.

Details about Apple’s electric car are scarce, but the tech giant reportedly wants to have a vehicle in the EV space in the coming years. Last we knew, Apple was in talks with LG and Magna, to manufacture an electric powertrain in Canada. Check out the details here.

As far as CATL is concerned, it is a battery supplier for Tesla as well. However, it is reportedly hesitant to set up a factory in the US due to the ever-rising political tensions between the US and China. This news will develop over the next few weeks or even months, so watch this space for updates.

