Why 2025 marks a turning point for EVs in India?

India is all set to lead the global EV revolution. There is a favourable and robust government support, advanced charging infrastructure, and a growing market for cleaner, sustainable mobility solutions.

The global electric vehicle (EV) market indicates India is poised to play a key role in the Electric Vehicles segment. Globally, the market for EVs is pegged at $255 billion, a report published by Axis Securities indicates. This estimate is further projected to rise to $2,108 billion by the year 2033. This conveys a story of robust growth in the electric vehicle segment. Notably, India’s rising demand for EVs and mobility solutions is centred around the urgent need for sustainable and cleaner alternatives, especially amidst environmental concerns including toxic air quality.

EVs Bring Clean Air: Why Air Quality Matters

Human life is precious; toxic air is silently emerging as a health hazard across the world.

Let’s take a simple and relatable example of how toxic air quality affects our lives, not merely on the streets when we commute or take a walk, but even when we are on a flight! Consider the frequency of turbulence we face on flights. This is because air is heating up at higher altitudes and is rapidly thinning as well.

A study by the University of Reading highlights that flight turbulence has increased due to wind speeds; such changes in wind speed are a direct result of air warming by carbon emissions.

With soaring temperatures, even the polar ice caps are melting rapidly; ocean currents are changing and making it difficult for seasonal changes to stay consistent throughout the year. Little do we analyse that the atmosphere we live in plays a much larger role.

Rapid heating is responsible for the challenges related to climate change. In this context, transportation is another critical factor that propels soaring temperatures; fifty per cent of global CO2 emissions are attributed to transportation systems including airlines, a fact highlighted in Bill Gates’ book, ‘How to Avoid a Climate Disaster’.

As American entrepreneur Robin Chase observes, “Transportation is the centre of the world. It is the glue of our daily lives. When it goes well, we don’t see it. When it goes wrong, it negatively colours our day, makes us feel angry and curtails our possibilities.”

To reduce the heating slope is essential; experts cite that if we start taking proactive measures now,the impact will be felt two decades later - which means it is critical to not lose more time.

Why EV is successful in India: Nation Wide Regulatory Push is a Key Factor

Several factors propelled the growing popularity and robust consumer sentiment for EVs in India. From a regulatory perspective, the Government of India has been proactive in terms of policy making through incentives and subsidies. Tax-friendly measures make EVs more affordable for potential buyers.

State-wise EV policies are also highly supportive of adopting EVs in a buyer-friendly manner. These incentives are now paving the way for a level playing field for EVs.

State-wise EV policies are also highly supportive of adopting EVs in a buyer-friendly manner. These incentives are now paving the way for a level playing field for EVs.

For EV buyers in India, a key reason pertaining to their rapid adoption pertains to the charging infrastructure such as the rapid development of public EV charging stations. Range anxiety is a concern for most buyers and when that is addressed smoothly, their confidence is restored instantly.

Recent reports indicate that regulatory initiatives are already underway to promote electric trucks and ambulances. Around ₹ 500 crores is allocated to support adoption of electric trucks and another ₹ 500 crores for fully electric ambulances. When such allocations receive regulatory support, it not only reflects the fast paced demand for emergency vehicles across the country and clean commercial vehicles but also the government’s long-term vision to ensure sector-wide support for EVs.

For potential EV buyers in the country, the process of decision-making is becoming increasingly simple, convenient and accessible, thereby driving further growth in the EV segment.

2025 will be a turning point for electric vehicles in India. As Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency rightly points out "We have to use cars more efficiently. We have to look at alternative technologies of cars such as biofuels; more importantly, electric cars."